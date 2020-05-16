Duke Offers 2022 Tackle Jacob Allen

While there’s still seven months before 2021 prospects can sign with a college, Duke has already begun to look a year into the future.

The Blue Devils extended several scholarship offers to 2022 prospects this week. One of the first to get the good news was four-star offensive tackle Jacob Allen.

Allen announced the news on his Twitter account.

A 6-foot-6, 270-pounder who played left tackle for Princeton, New Jersey’s Hun School last year, Allen is rated the No. 106 prospect in the class by 247Sports. He’s the No. 10 offensive tackle.

Allen started the year as a freshman but has since reclassified into the class of 2022. Duke is far from the only program to take notice of him. During the pandemic shutdown, he’s received offers from Maryland, Michigan State, Georgia Tech and Oklahoma. In recent weeks, Michigan, Auburn, Florida State, Miami, Ole Miss and Texas A & M have joined in.

Allen doesn’t look like an underclassman on his highlight film. While most offensive linemen reels are loaded with run-blocking plays, where it’s easier to fire out and bulldoze opponents, Allen is able to stand his ground and stand up pass rushers, making for the rare pass defense highlight.

That’s not to say he can’t throw a good pancake block on a run play. He’s also very mobile, as shown by the plays where he’s able to pull on runs to the middle right.

Duke has gotten in early, but the Blue Devils will likely have plenty of company before Allen is ready to make his final decision.