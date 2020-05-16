BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Duke Offers 2022 Tackle Jacob Allen

ShawnKrest

While there’s still seven months before 2021 prospects can sign with a college, Duke has already begun to look a year into the future.

The Blue Devils extended several scholarship offers to 2022 prospects this week. One of the first to get the good news was four-star offensive tackle Jacob Allen.

Allen announced the news on his Twitter account.

A 6-foot-6, 270-pounder who played left tackle for Princeton, New Jersey’s Hun School last year, Allen is rated the No. 106 prospect in the class by 247Sports. He’s the No. 10 offensive tackle.

Allen started the year as a freshman but has since reclassified into the class of 2022. Duke is far from the only program to take notice of him. During the pandemic shutdown, he’s received offers from Maryland, Michigan State, Georgia Tech and Oklahoma. In recent weeks, Michigan, Auburn, Florida State, Miami, Ole Miss and Texas A&M have joined in.

Allen doesn’t look like an underclassman on his highlight film. While most offensive linemen reels are loaded with run-blocking plays, where it’s easier to fire out and bulldoze opponents, Allen is able to stand his ground and stand up pass rushers, making for the rare pass defense highlight.

That’s not to say he can’t throw a good pancake block on a run play. He’s also very mobile, as shown by the plays where he’s able to pull on runs to the middle right.

Duke has gotten in early, but the Blue Devils will likely have plenty of company before Allen is ready to make his final decision.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke's Lindsey Harding Goes From WNBA Player to NBA Coach

Former Duke star Lindsey Harding never expected to become a coach. In college, her coach used to punish her for not talking enough in practice. Still, she's ended up coaching the best men's players in the world as an assistant for the NBA's Kings.

ShawnKrest

Duke Offers Three-Star Georgia Corner Cameron Bergeron

Three-star defensive back Cameron Bergeron has the speed to play corner in college and the ball instincts and willingness to hit of a safety. So it makes sense that Duke, who looks for versatility in its secondary, offered him.

ShawnKrest

The 11 People Who Will Decide College Football's Return

After two months of shutdown, @RossDellenger and @ByPatForde gathered the 11 most important voices in deciding college football’s fate. The insight, hopes and fears of conference commissioners:

ShawnKrest

End of an Era: How Coach K Adjusts to a Changing Landscape

73-year-old Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski is pivoting once again as the one-and-done rule he's used to build Duke teams for the past decade appears to be ending soon.

ShawnKrest

Duke One of the Busiest Teams in Max Christie's recruitment

Five-star Max Christie is the top shooting guard in the class of 2021. In his exclusive blog for SI, he writes that Duke is one of the six teams that have been busiest in recruiting him.

ShawnKrest

Should Coach K stay off sideline?

ShawnKrest

Duke Chasing 2021 Tight End Michael Trigg

It would be easier to list who hasn't offered four-star 2021 tight end Michael Trigg. Literally. He's heard from 10 of the 14 teams in the ACC, including Duke and 40 of the 65 Power Five teams.

ShawnKrest

Scouting Report: 2021 Safety Josh Moore

Josh Moore is a three-star safety in the class of 2021 who has Duke in his top six. He's a two-way player who takes advantage of his speed to find the end zone on both offense and defense. But he's not afraid to lay a big hit either.

ShawnKrest

Could Mike Krzyzewski Be Deposed In Zion Williamson Lawsuit?

Former Duke star Zion Williamson is being sued by a former representative. The case has already raised questions of whether Williamson received illegal benefits to attend Duke. Now, lawyers are threatening to call coach Mike Krzyzewski to give a deposition.

ShawnKrest

2021 Safety Josh Moore's Top Six Includes Duke

Three-star Georgia safety Josh Moore released his top six leaders this week and broke them down with SI's BC Bulletin. The Blue Devils made the cut, thanks to Duke's history of developing hidden gems.

ShawnKrest