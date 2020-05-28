BlueDevilCountry
Duke Offers 2022 Tackle Zach Rice

ShawnKrest

Duke continues to compete for offensive linemen early in the 2022 recruiting cycle. The Blue Devils extended a scholarship offer to Zach Rice, a 6-foot-6, 282-pound right tackle for Lynchburg, Virginia’s Liberty Chrisitan Academy. Rice is rated as a three or four-star by the recruiting services and has already put together an impressive list of more than two dozen offers.

Among the Power Five schools to reach out to Rice so far are Alabama, Florida State, Florida, Georgia, Arkansas, Arizona State, LSU, Michigan, Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon and North Carolina.

Duke fans might cringe at the memory, but Rice told the website Inside the U that he’s a Miami fan, because of the (alleged) eight-lateral game that beat Duke in 2015.

Rice has said that he prioritizes a stable coaching staff and the opportunity to develop for the next level as he chooses a school. He’s also looking closely at strength coaches. Location isn’t a factor, except he’d like to have his mother come to his games, which should work in Duke’s favor.

His plan is to choose a school before the start of his senior year, although the coronavirus shutdown has kept him from visiting schools so far this spring and summer.

Duke has offered a half dozen 2022 tackles already. Coach David Cutcliffe, who is still smarting over that Miami loss from five years ago, would like nothing better than to get some revenge on the Hurricanes by pulling away a top prospect who is a Canes fan because of that game.

Comments

Football

Three-star 2021 Safety Caleb Ellis Picks Up Duke Offer

Duke continues to look for a safety in its 2021 recruiting class, and the latest target is three-star Caleb Ellis from Frisco, Texas. The aggressive tackler would fit in well on Duke's defense, but first the Blue Devils need to get him to come east

ShawnKrest

Coach K's Advice to the U.S. Olympic Team

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski gave a commencement speech and reflected back on his advice to Team USA prior to the Beijing Olympics

ShawnKrest

SI All-American TV: Jim Mora Jr. on Football's Return

In the first episode of SI All-American TV, former coach Jim Mora Jr. discusses the plan to have six weeks of preseason training before football returns. Is that enough time? Mora thinks so.

ShawnKrest

Duke Makes Cut for 2021 CB Ryan Barnes' Top 15

Three-star 2021 cornerback Ryan Barnes has received 33 scholarship offers, which he's cut in half, releasing a top 15. Duke is one of several ACC programs to make the cut for the academic-minded Barnes.

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe Falls Out of Top 25 in Coach Rankings

David Cutcliffe dropped in the CBSSports head coach rankings, falling from the top 25 Power Five coaches for the first time in years. His five-spot drop was third-most in the ACC. He also fell from No. 2 in the ACC to No. 4.

ShawnKrest

Henry Coleman on Duke's Freshmen: We're a Hungry Group

Henry Coleman and the other five Duke freshmen are staying in touch via group text until they can all report to campus. They've already found a weak spot in Coleman to tease: His love of fishing.

ShawnKrest

Henry Coleman: My Motor Is My Biggest Strength

Incoming Duke freshman Henry Coleman is a four-star power forward who thinks his game is similar to Kawai Leonard, Kyle Kuzma and Draymond Green. His biggest strength: "Probably my motor"

ShawnKrest

Mike Krzyzewski on His Mother's Advice

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski gave an online commencement address and remembered his mother's advice, given to him the day he started high school. "Make sure you get on the right bus."

ShawnKrest

Duke Offers 2022 Left Tackle Collin Sadler

Duke offered a scholarship 2022 left tackle Collin Sadler, of Greenville, SC. Sadler is a versatile lineman who played every spot on the line as a sophomore.

ShawnKrest

Coach K Tells Class of 2020 the Three Characteristics of Winners

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski gave a commencement speech to the class of 2020 as part of an iHeart radio podcast event. Among other things, he shared with the graduates his three characteristics of winners.

ShawnKrest