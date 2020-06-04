Duke Offers 2021 Defensive End Stone Eby

Duke extended a scholarship offer to three-star defensive end Stone Eby. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Eby is No. 1,085 in the class of 2021, according to 247Sports. He’s the No. 66 strong-side defensive end and the No. 169 player in Texas, where he plays for Flower Mound High. He had 78 tackles last year, including 22.5 tackles for a loss, six sacks, six pass breakups and two fumbles forced. Eby also had a critical block of an extra point in a one-point victory in the state playoffs. He was named First Team All-District.

The offer came a little over a week after Eby released his list of top eight schools, a list which, obviously, didn’t include the Blue Devils. Eby’s top eight was Baylor, Georgia Tech, Purdue, Iowa State, Washington State, Rice, SMU and Stephen F. Austin.

Eby is a versatile player who could play either end or outside linebacker, depending on the defensive scheme.

“He was a quarterback in middle school, and when he was a freshman, he ended up playing quarterback, receiver, free safety," Flower Mound coach Brian Basil told the Dallas Morning News last season. "The spring of his freshman year, we really spent some time talking about where he could help us. He had the tools to play defensive end and he stepped in there and did a really, really good job."

Duke has offered more than two dozen defensive ends in the 2021 class, including a dozen who are still uncommitted. The Blue Devils recently missed on Barryn Sorrell, who chose Northwestern over a Duke offer this week, which may be a reason they’ve decided to crash Eby’s top eight.