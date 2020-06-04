BlueDevilCountry
Duke Offers 2021 Defensive End Stone Eby

ShawnKrest

Duke extended a scholarship offer to three-star defensive end Stone Eby. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Eby is No. 1,085 in the class of 2021, according to 247Sports. He’s the No. 66 strong-side defensive end and the No. 169 player in Texas, where he plays for Flower Mound High. He had 78 tackles last year, including 22.5 tackles for a loss, six sacks, six pass breakups and two fumbles forced. Eby also had a critical block of an extra point in a one-point victory in the state playoffs. He was named First Team All-District.

The offer came a little over a week after Eby released his list of top eight schools, a list which, obviously, didn’t include the Blue Devils. Eby’s top eight was Baylor, Georgia Tech, Purdue, Iowa State, Washington State, Rice, SMU and Stephen F. Austin.

Eby is a versatile player who could play either end or outside linebacker, depending on the defensive scheme.

“He was a quarterback in middle school, and when he was a freshman, he ended up playing quarterback, receiver, free safety," Flower Mound coach Brian Basil told the Dallas Morning News last season. "The spring of his freshman year, we really spent some time talking about where he could help us. He had the tools to play defensive end and he stepped in there and did a really, really good job."

Duke has offered more than two dozen defensive ends in the 2021 class, including a dozen who are still uncommitted. The Blue Devils recently missed on Barryn Sorrell, who chose Northwestern over a Duke offer this week, which may be a reason they’ve decided to crash Eby’s top eight.

Mike, Mickie Krzyzewski Make Donations to Duke Health

Mike Krzyzewski and his wife Mickie made a pair of donations to funds at Duke set up to support the fight against COVID-19. One provides PPE and research funding to Duke Health, the other supports students impacted by the pandemic.

ShawnKrest

Duke Defensive End Target Barryn Sorrell Chooses Northwestern

Duke suffered a loss on the recruiting trail when 2021 three-star defensive end Barryn Sorrell chose Northwestern over the Blue Devils.

ShawnKrest

Current and Former Duke Assistants React to Protests

Several of Coach K's current and former assistants at Duke, all former Blue Devils players, weighed in with their reaction to George Floyd's death at the hands of police and the resulting nationwide protests.

ShawnKrest

Judge Deals Zion Williamson Setback in Lawsuit

Zion Williamson must answer questions about whether he took illegal benefits to attend Duke and while playing there. A Florida judge made the ruling on Tuesday, dealing Williamson a setback in a lawsuit filed against him.

ShawnKrest

See You Tomorrow

Blue Devil Country is taking a day, out of respect for what our nation is going through

ShawnKrest

by

Quierra Luck

Coach K: I Am Emotional, Disgusted and Scared

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski issued a statement after a weekend of nationwide protests, saying he was emotional, disgusted and scared and asking how he could help.

ShawnKrest

by

MattySolo

Duke Reportedly Reaches Out to Transfer Andrew Nembhard

Former Florida Gator guard Andrew Nembhard entered the transfer portal, and Duke reportedly was one of several schools to reach out to the former five-star.

ShawnKrest

Duke Defensive Coordinator Matt Guerrieri: I'm Proud to Stand With Them

Duke defensive coordinator Matt Guerrieri posted a photo of himself with 36 African-American Blue Devil players and said he has not walked in their shoes but was proud to stand with them.

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe: We Must See Real Change

Duke coach David Cutcliffe issued a statement on the nationwide protests following George Floyd's death at the hands of police. "I am sad," he said. "We must see real change."

ShawnKrest

Duke Offers 2022 Receiver C.J. Williams

Duke has offered four-star wide receiver CJ Williams, joining a crowded chase. Nearly 60 percent of all Power Five teams have already offered the 2022 pass catching standout.

ShawnKrest