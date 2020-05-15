BlueDevilCountry
Duke Offers Three-Star Georgia Corner Cameron Bergeron

ShawnKrest

Cameron Bergeron is a three-star cornerback in the class of 2021. The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder plays for Albany, Georgia’s Westover High. He’s rated the No. 882 prospect in the class by 247Sports, as well as the No. 75 player at cornerback and No. 73 in Georgia. Rivals has him No. 65 in the state.

Bergeron has picked up Power Five offers from Missouri, Pitt, Purdue, Tennessee, Wake Forest and Vanderbilt.

Duke threw its hat into the ring, offering Bergeron a scholarship earlier this week. Bergeron announced the news on his Twitter account.

Duke already has two cornerback commitments from its nine-man class of 2021, but its easy to see why David Cutcliffe and his staff are interested in Bergeron. He plays corner like a safety and could easy shuffle between positions in Duke’s secondary, which puts a priority on versatility.

Bergeron seems to enjoy hitting opposing players. He’s an eager participant in run defense, often taking the opportunity to knock the receiver he was covering out of the way before crashing the line to hit a running back. Bergeron also has good open-field tackling skills.

He also has good ball instincts, as the passes batted away at the last instant on his highlight film prove. Despite all the qualities that would make him a good collegiate safety, Bergeron has the speed to stay with receivers step for step, which makes staying at corner at the college level an option as well.

Bergeron also returns kicks for his high school team and has run track.

