Duke Preparing For Trip to Georgia Tech

“I really feel good about us having the ability to go to Atlanta and play this week,” David Cutcliffe said. “Georgia Tech is a much better football team than people are going to think based on their record. I think we are too. They’re well-coached in every phase, a talented team. I feel like we’ve gotten better during this break. Our guys are ready to play some football.”

Georgia Tech has also had its late-season schedule disrupted by the pandemic. In fact, both teams were off last weekend. With both teams idle due to COVID problems on other teams, they could have actually held the game a week earlier.

“It did not really come up,” Cutcliffe said of moving the game up a week. “I thought about it. What went through my mind was why don’t we make hay while the sun shines? I said something (to administration). We saw what happened out West with Cal and UCLA, playing on two days notice. I guess that wasn’t in the cards. I always trying to get it done when you can, as soon as you can.”

Instead, both teams will be well-rested … or rusty. And potentially, both teams could have made changes over that time off.

“They’ve had a month off,” he said. “You don’t know how much they’ve adjusted.”

As for Duke, Cutcliffe said the adjustments have been mainly with personnel. “The time off has been good to take a look at some things that can build depth and strengthen our team.”