Duke Preparing For Trip to Georgia Tech

ShawnKrest

“I really feel good about us having the ability to go to Atlanta and play this week,” David Cutcliffe said. “Georgia Tech is a much better football team than people are going to think based on their record. I think we are too. They’re well-coached in every phase, a talented team. I feel like we’ve gotten better during this break. Our guys are ready to play some football.”

Georgia Tech has also had its late-season schedule disrupted by the pandemic. In fact, both teams were off last weekend. With both teams idle due to COVID problems on other teams, they could have actually held the game a week earlier.

“It did not really come up,” Cutcliffe said of moving the game up a week. “I thought about it. What went through my mind was why don’t we make hay while the sun shines? I said something (to administration). We saw what happened out West with Cal and UCLA, playing on two days notice. I guess that wasn’t in the cards. I always trying to get it done when you can, as soon as you can.”

Instead, both teams will be well-rested … or rusty. And potentially, both teams could have made changes over that time off.

“They’ve had a month off,” he said. “You don’t know how much they’ve adjusted.”

As for Duke, Cutcliffe said the adjustments have been mainly with personnel. “The time off has been good to take a look at some things that can build depth and strengthen our team.”

Four-and-Done: Jordan Goldwire's Classic College Path

Duke is known for its one-and-dones, but Jordan Goldwire took a classic path through college, from freshman practice player to a senior leader. Assistant Nate James looks back on J-Gold's Blue Devil career

ShawnKrest

Coach K's Message to Wendell Moore Jr.

Coach K didn't pull any punches telling Wendell Moore Jr. how he needed to improve after his freshman year: "“If you want to ever be a pro, you have to develop consistency and a certain mental toughness”

ShawnKrest

by

forNBA1

Why Duke Cancelled the Wake Forest Game

Duke pushed for the Wake Forest game to be rescheduled for Dec. 12, but when the ACC refused, David Cutcliffe decided having the players on campus for an additional two weeks wasn't in their best interest

ShawnKrest

POSTPONED: Duke's Opener on Wednesday Called Off

Duke's 2019-20 season ended early, and 2020-21 will start late. The Blue Devils' opening game against Gardner-Webb, scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed due to positive COVID tests on Gardner-Webb.

ShawnKrest

Coach K: No Fans at Cameron Will Also Hurt Duke's Opponents

In part three at our look at how an empty Cameron Indoor Stadium will impact Duke's home court advantage, we hear from Coach K, who thinks that opposing teams get fired up to play at Duke in front of the hostile crowd and will lose that source of motivation

ShawnKrest

Teams Will Be Saying "This is the Year We Need to Give it to Duke"

In part two of the ACC Network's analysts discussing Duke's home court advantage this year, Luke Hancock weighs in that not having fans in Cameron will be "substantial." Teams will come in saying, "This is the year we need to give it to Duke"

ShawnKrest

"The League Is Not Going to Be Scared to Come to Cameron This Year"

Former Blue Devil Carlos Boozer and fellow ACC Network announcer Dalen Cuff have very different opinions on the impact of having no fans at Cameron this year, with Cuff saying Duke's home court advantage and Cameron's mystique are gone

ShawnKrest

Duke-Wake Forest Officially Cancelled

The game between Wake Forest and Duke was officially cancelled after Duke rejected playing the game on Dec. 19. That ends what was Duke's fourth-longest continuously-played series, dating back 53 years

ShawnKrest

Duke Holds Final Scrimmage Tune-Up For Season

Wendell Moore, Jordan Goldwire and Matthew Hurt starred as Duke held a dress rehearsal and final tune-up for the 2020-21 season with its third scrimmage

ShawnKrest

Countdown to Craziness: Virtual Live Blog

Duke will unveil a pandemic-tricked out Cameron Indoor Stadium and give fans their first live glimpse of the 2020-21 Blue Devils with a virtual Countdown to Craziness

ShawnKrest