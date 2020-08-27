SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

Duke's 3-Way Quarterback Battle, Part 3 of 4: Gunnar Holmberg--Back From Injury

ShawnKrest

In a four-part series, we look at the candidates for Duke’s starting quarterback job.

Gunnar Holmberg expected to battle for the backup role, and possibly challenge Quentin Harris for the starting job, a year ago. However, in fall camp, he suffered a serious knee injury and spent the year recovering and rehabbing. The redshirt sophomore is now back at 100 percent.

“I’m all good,” he said of his knee. “I feel good out here. I’m real happy to be back.”

Holmberg, who spent all last year rehabbing alone, found himself alone again, when the pandemic shut down spring practice and offseason work.

“There were a lot of Zoom meetings with Coach Cut (David Cutcliffe) and Coach (Zac) Roper. We did a lot of things that resemble games in the most way you possibly can, online. Whether that’s going through progressions or they’d call out plays for us and just going through it. At home, we had to get resourceful. I know lot of guys had high school teammates. I got with my friend (NC State receiver) Thayer Thomas. And when (Duke tight end) Noah Gray was in town, I got with him.

Holmberg was 3-of-5 in the scrimmage for 23 yards.

“For me, getting back in game-type tempo was good,” he said, “not having a script to look at, just going out there and rolling with what was called. I threw a touchdown (for 16 yards to tight end Matt Smith), and that felt good. It’s been awhile.”

Holmberg hasn’t gotten first-team reps—Chris Katrenick started off in that role on the basis of his experience playing last year as Harris’ backup. So he’s making the most of his time.

“Every single throw you have is very important,” Holmberg said. “Every rep you have is very important. You have to have superior focus on every play. You have to know what you’re doing. A lot of time, that’s knowing the back end.”

Holmberg isn’t worried about Katrenick and Brice. He feels like he controls his destiny.

“You can’t hope for those other guys to have a bad day,” he said. “Chris and Chase are both playing very well. They’re all Division One quarterbacks. You can’t sit and hope they have a bad day and you have a better day. You have to bring your best every single day, and they’re doing the same. You just have to continue to make plays and stick to your game.”

Get caught up on the four-part series here:

Part 1: Overview

Part 2: The early leader—Chris Katrenick

Part 4: The big name--Chase Brice

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke's 3-Way Quarterback Battle, Part 4 of 4: Chase Brice--The Big Name

Chase Brice is the biggest name in the Duke quarterback battle, but the Clemson transfer is the new guy, needing to learn the system and his teammates.

ShawnKrest

Duke's 3-Way Quarterback Battle, Part 2 of 4: Chris Katrenick--The Early Leader

In part 2 of our four-part series, we look at the early leader in the Duke Blue Devils' quarterback battle--last year's backup, Chris Katrenick.

ShawnKrest

Duke's 3-Way Quarterback Battle, Part 1 of 4: Overview of the Competition

Duke's David Cutcliffe has three candidates to be the Blue Devils next starting quarterback. We take an in-depth look at who should win the job in the first of a four-part series on the battle

ShawnKrest

Duke Women's Coach Kara Lawson: Not Sure a College Bubble Is Feasible

Kara Lawson came to Duke from the NBA Bubble, with Boston. She's not sure a similar setup would be feasible for college basketball, however.

ShawnKrest

Duke Blue Devils CB Coach Chris Hampton on What He Wants From His Players

New Duke cornerbacks coach Chris Hampton is busy teaching his system to the Blue Devil DBs. He wants them to play fast, physical and not beat themselves.

ShawnKrest

Duke Defensive Coordinator Matt Guerrieri: Shaka Heyward a Breakout Leader

Duke co-defensive coordinator Matt Guerrieri has been impressed by potential breakout star Shaka Heyward at linebacker. Guerrieri also talks about the possibility of position changes in camp and Duke's run defense

ShawnKrest

Duke Defensive Coordinator Matt Guerrieri Ready to Get Creative With Schemes

Duke co-defensive coordinator Matt Guerrieri is always high energy and optimistic, but he's even moreso, thanks to depth and talent at edge rusher and the secondary, which will allow him to get creative with defensive schemes.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Wendell Moore: Coach Wants to Get Up and Down a Lot More

Duke is still doing individual workouts to keep players safe during the pandemic, but despite not playing together, Wendell Moore Jr. thinks Coach K will have the team going at a much faster pace this year

ShawnKrest

Chris Rumph II Leads Three Duke Players in Mock Draft

Chris Rumph II, Jack Wohlabaugh and Noah Gray were all selected in a seven-round mock of the entire NFL Draft earlier this week. Here's a look at where the trio are projected to be headed.

ShawnKrest

Trent Davis Commits to Duke

Duke landed a commitment from class of 2021 running back Trent Davis. The Attalla, Alabama ball carrier rushed for 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns last year, but the Blue Devils were the first Power Five school to offer.

ShawnKrest

by

John Garcia Jr.