BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Duke Ranked No. 56 in Social Media

ShawnKrest

Duke’s football program is ranked No. 56 among the 130 Division I college football programs in social media interactions this year.

The list, compiled by the SkullSparks twitter account, added up each team’s interactions from Jan. 1 to June 17 on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Duke had 130,669 interactions on Instagram, 22,528 on Twitter and 46,683 on Facebook, finishing with a total just below 200,000.

That put the Blue Devils just behind Miami, Georgia Southern and Boston College and just ahead of Appalachian State, Michigan State and East Carolina.

Here’s a look at the rankings of the ACC teams:

9. Clemson 891,294

10. Virginia 756,135

18. North Carolina 568,460

19. Louisville 556,188

23. Syracuse 474,027

42. Florida State 283,203

53. Miami 223,048

55. Boston College 203,175

56. Duke 199,880

60. NC State 179,983

63. Pitt 174,440

65. Wake Forest 169,843

69. Virginia Tech 149,128

89. Georgia Tech 75,871

Notre Dame, affiliated with the ACC but not a member in football, ranks No. 11 with 713,266. UConn, at 13, is the highest rated non-Power Five school.

While Duke is ninth in the ACC, the Blue Devils are eighth in Instagram interactions.

Oregon tops the list, nationally, followed by USC, Texas, Ohio State and Kentucky. Alabama, at No. 6, is the only other school with more than one million interactions.

At the bottom is ULM, just behind Western Michigan, FAU and Eastern Michigan. The lowest rated Power Five program, surprisingly, is LSU at 120. Missouri, at 91, is next among Power Five schools.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jacoby Jackson Chooses TCU Over Duke

Three-star 2021 offensive tackle Jacoby Jackson decided to follow in his father's footsteps and play at TCU, dealing a setback to Duke's attempts to add to its offensive line.

ShawnKrest

ACC Preseason Football Kickoff Will Be Held Virtually

The ACC preseason football kickoff in Charlotte is the latest event to fall prey to COVID-19. The conference announced that the kickoff will be held virtually in late July.

ShawnKrest

Duke Target Michael Gonzalez Chooses Louisville

Duke missed out on a 2021 offensive line target when three-star tackle Michael Gonzalez chose Louisville. Duke was also in Gonzalez's final five schools.

ShawnKrest

Does Duke's Early 2022 Recruiting Focus Show Shift in Approach?

Duke has reached out to several members of the class of 2022 in the new open contact period, but few of them are ranked in the top 10. Have the Blue Devils shifted their focus as the G-League threatens to pick off the top players in the class?

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson Earns Full Stay, Won't Have to Talk About Benefits

Zion Williamson earned a big win in court as an appeals court ordered a stay of the lawsuit by his former agent, meaning he won't have to answer any questions about illegal benefits at Duke

ShawnKrest

Duke Begins Recruiting Class of 2022

The open recruiting period for the class of 2022 began this week, and Duke's coaches have been busy, reaching out to a number of sophomores as the Blue Devils are in "get to know you" mode.

ShawnKrest

Duke Football Players Express Support of Black Lives Matter

Duke's football team released a statement expressing support of Black Lives Matter on the program's Twitter account. "Duke Football is a family, and the Black members of our family are not safe."

ShawnKrest

Shelden Williams Offers Mark Williams Advice on Playing for Coach K

Duke legend Shelden Williams offered incoming Blue Devils seven-footer advice on playing for Coach K. The older Williams also thought coming in as part of a large recruiting class could be a benefit.

ShawnKrest

Duke Commit Riley Leonard Wins Player of Year Award

Three-star quarterback commit Riley Leonard was named Male Athlete of the Year for the Alabama Coastal Region. Leonard starred in two sports before committing to Duke.

ShawnKrest

Five Blue Devils Named to Athlon All-ACC Team

Athlon released its annual college football preview magazine and five Blue Devils were named to the preseason All-ACC team, led by first team kick returner Damond Philyaw-Johnson.

ShawnKrest