Duke Ranked No. 56 in Social Media
ShawnKrest
Duke’s football program is ranked No. 56 among the 130 Division I college football programs in social media interactions this year.
The list, compiled by the SkullSparks twitter account, added up each team’s interactions from Jan. 1 to June 17 on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.
Duke had 130,669 interactions on Instagram, 22,528 on Twitter and 46,683 on Facebook, finishing with a total just below 200,000.
That put the Blue Devils just behind Miami, Georgia Southern and Boston College and just ahead of Appalachian State, Michigan State and East Carolina.
Here’s a look at the rankings of the ACC teams:
9. Clemson 891,294
10. Virginia 756,135
18. North Carolina 568,460
19. Louisville 556,188
23. Syracuse 474,027
42. Florida State 283,203
53. Miami 223,048
55. Boston College 203,175
56. Duke 199,880
60. NC State 179,983
63. Pitt 174,440
65. Wake Forest 169,843
69. Virginia Tech 149,128
89. Georgia Tech 75,871
Notre Dame, affiliated with the ACC but not a member in football, ranks No. 11 with 713,266. UConn, at 13, is the highest rated non-Power Five school.
While Duke is ninth in the ACC, the Blue Devils are eighth in Instagram interactions.
Oregon tops the list, nationally, followed by USC, Texas, Ohio State and Kentucky. Alabama, at No. 6, is the only other school with more than one million interactions.
At the bottom is ULM, just behind Western Michigan, FAU and Eastern Michigan. The lowest rated Power Five program, surprisingly, is LSU at 120. Missouri, at 91, is next among Power Five schools.