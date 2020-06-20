Duke Ranked No. 56 in Social Media

Duke’s football program is ranked No. 56 among the 130 Division I college football programs in social media interactions this year.

The list, compiled by the SkullSparks twitter account, added up each team’s interactions from Jan. 1 to June 17 on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Duke had 130,669 interactions on Instagram, 22,528 on Twitter and 46,683 on Facebook, finishing with a total just below 200,000.

That put the Blue Devils just behind Miami, Georgia Southern and Boston College and just ahead of Appalachian State, Michigan State and East Carolina.

Here’s a look at the rankings of the ACC teams:

9. Clemson 891,294

10. Virginia 756,135

18. North Carolina 568,460

19. Louisville 556,188

23. Syracuse 474,027

42. Florida State 283,203

53. Miami 223,048

55. Boston College 203,175

56. Duke 199,880

60. NC State 179,983

63. Pitt 174,440

65. Wake Forest 169,843

69. Virginia Tech 149,128

89. Georgia Tech 75,871

Notre Dame, affiliated with the ACC but not a member in football, ranks No. 11 with 713,266. UConn, at 13, is the highest rated non-Power Five school.

While Duke is ninth in the ACC, the Blue Devils are eighth in Instagram interactions.

Oregon tops the list, nationally, followed by USC, Texas, Ohio State and Kentucky. Alabama, at No. 6, is the only other school with more than one million interactions.

At the bottom is ULM, just behind Western Michigan, FAU and Eastern Michigan. The lowest rated Power Five program, surprisingly, is LSU at 120. Missouri, at 91, is next among Power Five schools.