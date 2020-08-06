Duke Receives One Vote in Preseason Poll

The preseason college football coaches poll was released on Thursday.

Duke saw its name in the “others receiving votes” category for the first time in a year. The Blue Devils received one point, meaning one voter had Duke at No. 25 on his ballot.

Blue Devils head coach David Cutcliffe is a voter in the poll, although the individual ballots were not made available, so it’s unknown which voter had Duke ranked.

It’s the first time since last season’s preseason poll that Duke has received top 25 votes in the coaches poll. The Blue Devils had 10 points in the 2019 preseason poll.

Duke starts the year tied for 48 overall. Pitt, Kansas State and Indiana also received one point in the preseason poll.

The Blue Devils will face three teams in the preseason top 25 on this year’s revised schedule.

Duke opens the season on Sept. 12 with Notre Dame in South Bend, who starts the year ranked No. 10 in the poll, one spot higher than the Fighting Irish ended last season.

Duke hosts Virginia Tech on Oct. 3. The Hokies start the year ranked No. 24 in the poll. It’s the first time the Hokies have been ranked in the coaches poll since week 13 of last season, the week of Nov. 24.

The Blue Devils host North Carolina on Nov. 7. The Tar Heels open the season at No. 19 in the poll. It’s the first time the Heels have been ranked since the 2016 season.

Duke also plays Virginia, who received 13 poll votes, good for No. 37 overall.