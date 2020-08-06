BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Duke Receives One Vote in Preseason Poll

ShawnKrest

The preseason college football coaches poll was released on Thursday.

Duke saw its name in the “others receiving votes” category for the first time in a year. The Blue Devils received one point, meaning one voter had Duke at No. 25 on his ballot.

Blue Devils head coach David Cutcliffe is a voter in the poll, although the individual ballots were not made available, so it’s unknown which voter had Duke ranked.

It’s the first time since last season’s preseason poll that Duke has received top 25 votes in the coaches poll. The Blue Devils had 10 points in the 2019 preseason poll.

Duke starts the year tied for 48 overall. Pitt, Kansas State and Indiana also received one point in the preseason poll.

The Blue Devils will face three teams in the preseason top 25 on this year’s revised schedule.

Duke opens the season on Sept. 12 with Notre Dame in South Bend, who starts the year ranked No. 10 in the poll, one spot higher than the Fighting Irish ended last season.

Duke hosts Virginia Tech on Oct. 3. The Hokies start the year ranked No. 24 in the poll. It’s the first time the Hokies have been ranked in the coaches poll since week 13 of last season, the week of Nov. 24.

The Blue Devils host North Carolina on Nov. 7. The Tar Heels open the season at No. 19 in the poll. It’s the first time the Heels have been ranked since the 2016 season.

Duke also plays Virginia, who received 13 poll votes, good for No. 37 overall.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Career Night for Grayson Allen Leads NBA Blue Devils

Grayson Allen hit a career-high six three-pointers in eight attempts and scored a season-high 20 points, but fellow Duke alum Quin Snyder got the last laugh as his Jazz beat Allen's Grizzlies. Quinn Cook scored his first NBA Bubble points in Wednesday action

ShawnKrest

Duke Finds Out Its Non-Conference Foe, Schedule Dates

Duke will end its regular season with a home game against Florida State on Dec. 5, its latest regular season game since 1930. The Blue Devils also learned its non-conference opponent and the dates of its 11 games.

ShawnKrest

Chris Rumph Leads Duke's Top NFL Draft Prospects

Sports Illustrated's Draft Scout broke down the top 10 NFL Draft prospects on Duke's roster and gave a scouting report on edge rusher Chris Rumph II, who is likely to be the first Blue Devil selected.

ShawnKrest

Jayson Tatum, Gary Trent Lead Duke's NBA Players in Tuesday Bubble Action

Jayson Tatum scored 23 points for the Boston Celtics and Gary Trent Jr. had 16 for the Portland Trail Blazers to lead a half dozen former Duke players in Tuesday Bubble action in the NBA

ShawnKrest

Duke's Ben Wyatt Named to Watch List for Mannelly Award

Duke long snapper Ben Wyatt was named to the watch list for the Patrick Mannelly Award. Named for a former Blue Devil and NFL veteran, the award goes to the nation's top snapper.

ShawnKrest

JJ Redick Discusses Zion Williamson's Reduced Minutes

Zion Williamson has been the center of attention in the NBA Bubble. Teammate and fellow former Duke star JJ Redick discussed the rookie, agreeing that he's the reason the NBA put the Pelicans in the Bubble and talking about Williamson's reduced minutes in the first two games.

ShawnKrest

Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson Lead Seven NBA Blue Devils on Monday

Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and JJ Redick scored half of New Orleans' points as the Pelicans posted their first win in the NBA Bubble over a red-hot Grayson Allen. Here's a look at the NBA Blue Devils in action on Monday.

ShawnKrest

Duke Makes Top Six for 2021 Defensive Lineman Devin Lee

Georgia three-star defensive lineman Devin Lee announced his top six and Duke is one of just two teams to make the cut who also were in Lee's top eight. Here's how the 2021 pass rusher is leaning.

ShawnKrest

Duke Recruit Brendon Barrow Ranked 8th Best 2021 RB by SI All-American

Duke is looking for a 2021 running back, and Brendon Barrow of Clearwater's Academy International picked up an offer over the weekend. Barrow is ranked No. 8 in SIAA's top 10 running backs in the class.

ShawnKrest

Harry Giles Has Career Night to Lead NBA Blue Devils

Harry Giles scored a career-high 23 to lead a productive Sunday for NBA Blue Devils. After a shaky first post-restart game, Jayson Tatum and Seth Curry both found their shooting touch in the bubble, and Gary Trent stayed hot.

ShawnKrest