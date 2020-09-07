Duke Releases Notre Dame Depth Chart

Duke released its depth chart for the week one game at Notre Dame. Here’s a breakdown of the high points:

Offense:

Chase Brice was announced as the starting quarterback on Sunday night. On Monday, coach David Cutcliffe said he would have a starter and two backups. Sure enough, Chris Katrenick and Gunnar Holmberg are both listed as twos, with an “or” separating them.

Jake Bobo, Jalon Calhoun and Damond Philyaw-Johnson are listed as starting receivers. Eli Pancol, who was productive as a freshman last season, is Calhoun’s backup. Jontavis Robertson is one of two true freshmen on the offensive depth chart, listed as third string, behind Calhoun and Pancol.

Left to right, the offensive line starters are Casey Holman, Maurice McIntyre, Will Taylor, Jacob Monk and Devery Hamilton. True freshman Graham Barton is Taylor’s backup at center. Former starters Robert Kraeling and Rakavius Chambers, both seniors, are backups at left and right guard, respectively.

Defense:

Chris Rumph II is an All-ACC candidate and watch lister for a number of awards, but he’s not an undisputed starter, sharing the starting job at one defensive end with senior Drew Jordan.

The defense is much younger than the offense, with four true freshmen and five redshirt freshmen listed. Every backup on the defensive line is a freshman, including redshirt ends R.J. Oben and Caleb Oppan, redshirts DeWayne Carter and Christian Rorie, both twos at defensive tackle, and third string tackles Aeneas Peebles and Gary Smith III, both true freshmen.

Every backup at linebacker is a freshman as well, including true freshmen Christian Hood and Dorian Mausi as the twos and third-stringer Sayyid Stevens, a redshirt freshman.

Mark Gilbert returned to the depth chart for the first time since Sept. 8, 2018, starting at one cornerback spot.

Special teams:

Duke has not yet decided on a punter, with Porter Wilson and Jackson Hubbard sharing the starting spot.

Damond Philyaw-Johnson and Jordan Waters are the two kickoff return men, backed up by true freshman Jaylen Stinson and running back Mataeo Durant.