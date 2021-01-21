Duke Signee Jaquez Moore Stars in Florida-Georgia All Star Game

Florida athlete Jaquez Moore signed with Duke in December and will enroll this summer. In his final high school game, he scored the only touchdown for his state in the annual Florida-Georgia All Star Game, won by Georgia, 26-10.

Moore scored on a three-yard run to tie the score at 10.

“You hear everybody talking about their senior year being one of their best years,” he told SI.com’s John Garcia. “This year, I can vouch for that. I had a blast my senior year. Having the opportunity to come to this Florida-Georgia game and play against the best players, see how my game was, see how good I was and the skill set I take to Duke with me, it was a great experience all around. I’m thankful to be in this experience, this moment. I had a lot of fun this week. I met a lot of new guys, made lot of new friendships. All in all, it was a great weekend.”

Moore wasn’t concerned over the shuffling on Duke’s coaching staff, even though it impacted the coach he’d been in closest communication with—Re’quan Boyette.

“The old running back coach is offensive coordinator now,” he said. “And he’s coaching receivers. They brought in a new running backs coach. I forget his name. But Coach Boyette called me and said everything was going to be the same. He was still going to be there. We were still going to build connections within the program.”

It also makes it more likely that Moore will see time at receiver as well as in the backfield.

“Duke has said (I’ll play) a lot of running back,” he said. “Maybe some slot. Just different ways to get the ball in my hands, but at the end of the day, it’s football. I’m a playmaker with the ball in my hands. Whatever they’ve got to do, however they’ve got to do it, whatever I’ve got to do to get on the field and play.”

As for what he brings to Duke, Moore offered a glowing self scouting report.

“I feel like I have a quick step advantage,” he said. “My agility, my quickness. I have underground acceleration. You wouldn’t think I’m the guy that can accelerate on you. I bring speed and power to the position. … I’m a lights out players. If you cut the TV on and see me playing, just know something exciting’s going to happen.”