Duke No. 69 in Bill Connolly SP+ Rankings

ShawnKrest

Earlier this week Bill Connolly revealed his rankings on returning production in 2020. This is an important statistic for determining the effectiveness and ceiling for a team heading in to the new season. This morning Connolly plugged all his data together and came up with his 2020 SP+ rankings.

Connolly made his rankings based on three factors: returning production, recruiting results and recent history.

Duke ranked No. 69 out of 120 FBS teams. That’s one spot down from where the Blue Devils finished last season.

Duke’s defense was ranked No. 116, down four spots from last year. The defense moved up two spots in the rankings, to No. 34.

Duke is No. 11 in the ACC, ahead of Boston College, Wake Forest and Syracuse. The Blue Devils were No. 10 at the end of last season. NC State moved past them heading into 2020.

On offense, Duke is last in the ACC, after finishing last season in 13, ahead of Georgia Tech.

The Blue Devils are sixth in the ACC in defense, down from fourth last year. Virginia Tech and Florida State moved past them in the offseason.

Based on the ratings, Duke is expected to favored over one ACC opponent next season—Wake Forest. The Blue Devils are also ranked higher than two of their three FBS foes. (Elon is a FCS team and isn’t listed in the rankings.)

Notre Dame is No. 12, Middle Tennessee 106 and Charlotte 107.

Connolly also ranked FBS teams by the amount of returning production in 2020. Duke was 65 in those rankings, returning 65 percent of its overall 2019 production. The Blue Devils were No. 84 on offense, at 56 percent and No. 41 on defense at 73 percent.

Tre Jones: UNC, FSU Games "Just Like the Tournament's Going to Be"

Duke played UNC and FSU in a 48-hour span, winning both. Tre Jones said it was a good run through of how the tournament is going to be. Watch.

ShawnKrest

Dillon88

Duke's Tre Jones: We Began Preparing for FSU After Getting Off Bus From UNC

Duke had one full day between Saturday's win over UNC and Monday's win over FSU. Tre Jones said the team started preparing for Florida State as soon as they got off the bus. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K on Duke's Late-Game Heroics: Real Players Don't Run Plays, They Make Them

Duke had two buzzer beaters against UNC and a clutch rebound by Matthew Hurt to beat Florida State. They weren't anything the coaching staff drew up, which Coach K said was a testament to the players. Watch

ShawnKrest

Novanation

FSU's Leonard Hamilton: Duke Threw In Threes From the Parking Lot

Florida State tried to stop Duke's Vernon Carey Jr. by clogging the middle, but the Blue Devils responded with outside shooting as Alex O'Connell and Matthew Hurt "threw in threes from the parking lot." Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke Defeats Fatigue, Florida State

An exhausted Duke team had to lean on some of its role players, as well as digging deep to find the energy and toughness to hang on in a win over No. 8 Florida State on short rest. Read more

ShawnKrest

Dillon88

Coach K on Scouting FSU on Short Notice

Duke played on Saturday night, then had to prepare for Florida State on Monday. That required some creative ways to present the scouting report to the team, especially since FSU plays 11 players. Watch.

ShawnKrest

Coach K: We Were Ready to Get Knocked Out

Duke was exhausted, playing its fourth game in nine days, but just as it seemed the Blue Devils were about to get worn down by Florida State, they dug deep to win the game and impress their hall of fame coach. Watch.

ShawnKrest

Coach K "Wants More" From Duke Fans After Win

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said he "wants more" from his fans after their reaction to Monday's win over Florida State. While he said they were "great" several times, he also thought they needed to be hungrier and more appreciative of the team. Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke Scoring List: Florida State Update

Duke won a hard-fought game against Florida State and had some movement on the career lists. Corey Maggette, Jabari Parker and current Blue Devil Jack White all got passed. Read the full report here

ShawnKrest

No. 8 Florida State at No. 7 Duke: Gameday Open Thread

The Blue Devils and Seminoles battle with second place in the ACC at stake. We'll have updates and analysis all night long from courtside, so drop in and share your thoughts.

ShawnKrest