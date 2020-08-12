BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Duke Tight End Noah Gray Tuning Out Distractions

ShawnKrest

Tight end Noah Gray was one of the bright spots on a Duke offense that struggled at times last year. Gray was second-team All-ACC after catching 51 passes—second most among Power Five tight ends—gaining 392 yards and scoring three times.

The offense will likely have a different look this year, with head coach David Cutcliffe taking over the play-calling responsibilities.

Gray isn’t concerned about how his role might change as he heads into his final season.

“I’m just being the best teammate I can possible,” he said. “Doing what the coaches are telling me, practicing hard, doing what I’m being asked to do. I’m not trying to change anything.”

The new offensive coordinator is just one of many potential distractions this preseason. But Gray is focused on the job at hand and tuning out all the other issues.

That includes the COVID-19 pandemic, which has altered the schedule as well as the look of practices.

“I believe that our coaches, our athletic training staff, as well as our equipment and weight training staff are doing the best they can to insure our safety and allow us to get back into the flow of things: playing, practicing, getting us into condition,” he said. “They’re all doing a fantastic job.”

There’s also uncertainty at quarterback with three candidates competing to replace the graduated Quentin Harris.

“The quarterbacks are playing really well right now,” he said. “It is a competition. They’re doing really well under the circumstances. Gunnar (Holmberg), Chris (Katrenick) and Chase (Brice) are all doing great. Chase has really fit in with the guys. We love having him around, love his ability. We love the other guys too. I’m going to leave that up to those guys to figure out. They’re playing great and doing really well so far.”

Then there’s the player involvement in social issues, both the protests that have taken place across the country since June and the Let Us Play movement to try to save the upcoming football season from cancellation.

“We have not had any conversations,” Gray said. “We’re here to play football under great medical advice we’re receiving. There are no conversations.”

Gray is tuning out all the potential distractions in the hope that it will help revive the Blue Devil offense.

“Wait and see,” he said of the unit’s improvement. “I don’t have the answer to that. We’re just working hard as and offensive unit to come together, execute our responsibilities as best as we possibly can. Hopefully, by the time our first game comes around, everything will click for us.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke's David Cutcliffe: I Trust the People in Our Medical Department

The ACC is going forward with football, and that means teams will need to stick to safety protocols to avoid infection. David Cutcliffe has done a great deal of work at Duke learning best practices from experts and communicating with everyone involved.

ShawnKrest

Jayson Tatum, Jahlil Okafor Lead Duke NBA Tuesday

Zion Williamson sat out his game but there was plenty of Duke representation in the NBA on Tuesday. Jayson Tatum scored 29, Jahlil Okafor had his biggest game in seven months and Harry Giles added a double-double.

ShawnKrest

ACC Releases Statement Saying It Will Trust Medical Experts

With two major conferences postponing the season, the ACC released a statement emphasizing that it would make a play/don't play decision based on medical experts, not other conferences' decisions. With comments from Duke defensive end Drew Jordan.

ShawnKrest

Report: Duke Linebacker Brandon Hill, Running Back Myles Hudzick Opt Out

Reportedly, Duke linebacker Brandon Hill and running back Myles Hudzick have decided to opt out of the season due to concern over the COVID-19 pandemic. Both have been removed from the team's online roster

ShawnKrest

Duke's Chase Brice Named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List

Duke quarterback Chase Brice, who has yet to throw a pass for the Blue Devils after transferring from Clemson, was named to the watch list for the Unitas Golden Arm Award. Plus, David Cutcliffe breaks down the quarterback competition.

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram Out For Tuesday's Game

Only two former Duke players played on Monday, but the big news surrounded two who won't be in action Tuesday. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram will miss New Orleans' game, both with right knee soreness.

ShawnKrest

Commentary: The ACC Played On

The Big Ten and Pac-12 appear to be calling off their fall seasons. Common sense says that the ACC and SEC will be next to fall, but John Swofford has always been more chess than dominoes. Could playing on be the right call in the end?

ShawnKrest

Austin Rivers Has Career Game to Lead Duke's Sunday NBA Stars

Austin Rivers scored a career-high 41 points to lead Duke's NBA Sunday heroes. Zion Williamson returned after missing a game to score 25 and JJ Redick had 31 off the bench.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Jack Wohlabaugh on Practice: Shields on Facemasks the Only Difference

Duke center Jack Wohlabaugh said that practice feels normal, other than the special facemask shields the players are using to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

ShawnKrest

Duke NBA Update: Seth Curry Returns From Injury, Gary Trent Jr. Continues to Hit

Seth Curry returned from a leg injury that kept him out of the last two games. Gary Trent Jr. continued his hot shooting with his third 20-point game in the last four. Quinn Cook had his second-best scoring game of the year as Duke's NBA Bubble players had a big Saturday

ShawnKrest