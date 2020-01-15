DukeMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Duke vs. the ESPN 150: Part 1 (1 through 50)

ShawnKrest

In celebration of College Football’s 150 season, ESPN released its list of the top 150 players in history.

No Duke Blue Devils made the list, but Duke has crossed paths with 23 of the top players.

Here’s a look at how Duke did against the 150 best, starting with spots 1 through 50 on the list:

11. Roger Staubach (QB, Navy, 1962-64)

Duke faced Roger the Dodger twice, in his Heisman season of 1963 and the following season. Staubach passed for 122 yards and rushed for 72 and a score in the first meeting, won by No. 2 Navy, 38-25. The next year, he passed for 217 and ran for 91 and a score, setting a school total offense record.

13. Doc Blanchard (RB, Army, 1944-46)

Duke faced him during his Heisman season of 1945, as well as the years before and after. Mr. Inside rushed for 64 yards and a score in each of the first two games, and 114 yards in the third. He added a total of 74 receiving yards, caught a touchdown and returned kicks for 547 yards as Army won all three: 27-7, 48-13 and 19-0.

17. Tony Dorsett (RB, Pitt, 1973-76)

The Blue Devils faced Dorsett in 1975, the year before he won the Heisman, as well as his Heisman-winning season. Pitt took both games, as Dorsett ran for 84 and 129 yards, scoring in the second game.

18. Glenn Davis (RB, Army, 1943-46)

Duke faced Mr. Outside (to No. 13 Blanchard’s Mr. Inside) in the same three losses to Army. Davis gained a total of 202 yards with two touchdowns in the games. He also had two receiving touchdowns, passed for 95 yards, had 85 punt return yards and had an interception on defense.

19. Reggie White (DE, Tennessee, 1980-83)

For the first time on the list, Duke posts a win over a top 150 player. While White was a top defensive player in college, it was the Blue Devil defense that stepped up with a key stop to preserve a 25-24 win over White’s Vols in the 1982 opener.

22. Billy Cannon (RB, LSU, 1957-59)

A year before he won the 1959 Heisman, Cannon led No. 1 LSU to a 50-18 win in Baton Rouge, rushing for 53 yards and a score while adding 72 receiving yards and a 63-yard touchdown.

35. Randy White (DT, Maryland, 1972-74)

Duke went 1-2 against White. In the 1974 game, the Duke Chronicle wrote, “White was truly impressive showing great speed and quickness … He showed his speed on two occasions in the open field, once hauling Spears down as Duke’s quarterback tried to turn the right end, and nailing freshman Mike Barney in the right flat as Barney tried to go upfield. Barney survived his encounter with White.”

42. Lawrence Taylor (LB, North Carolina, 1977-80)

The Tar Heels beat Duke all four years Taylor was there (although he didn’t play in the 1978 game). His final game was his biggest, when LT had a tackle in the end zone for a safety and added a third down sack late in the game.

44. Jack Tatum (DB, Ohio State, 1968-70)

Duke faced The Assassin in his final season, losing to the Buckeyes in Columbus, 34-10.

47. Howard "Hopalong" Cassady (RB, Ohio State, 1952-55)
No. 11 Duke knocked off Cassidy’s No. 14 Buckeyes in Columbus, 20-14 in 1955. Cassidy, on his way to the Heisman, had 40 yards rushing, 14 passing and returned a punt 38 yards for a touchdown.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke vs. the ESPN 150: Part 3

Duke didn't have anyone in the ESPN 150, but the Blue Devils played against 23 members of the elite club. Here's how Duke did against Julius Peppers, Charlie Ward, Charlie Justice and the players between 101 and 150 on the list.

ShawnKrest

Duke vs. the ESPN 150: Part 2

Duke didn't have any players ranked in ESPN's top 150 college players ever, but the Blue Devils played against nearly two dozen of them. Here's how Duke did against Andrew Luck, Bruce Smith, Mike Ditka and the rest of 51-100 on the list.

ShawnKrest

Duke Scoring List: Clemson Update

Luol Deng, Rodney Hood and Brian Zoubek all got passed on the scoring list, and Tre Jones passed his brother on another list. Get the full report here.

ShawnKrest

Undermanned Duke Loses at Clemson

No. 3 Duke was upset by Clemson at Littlejohn Coliseum. With two injured players, the Blue Devils struggled with defense and turnovers as the Tigers followed up a win in Chapel Hill with a big home win. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke at Clemson: Gameday Open Thread

Duke travels to Littlejohn to face Clemson in its sixth ACC game. We have updates and analysis all game long. Check in here.

ShawnKrest

Joey Baker Out For Clemson Game With Ankle Sprain

Duke, already without Wendell Moore Jr., lost another contributor for the road game against Clemson on Tuesday, after Joey Baker sprained his ankle in practice this week. Read more

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones Wins ACC Player of the Week

Tre Jones won the ACC Player of the Week award for the second time this season. Vernon Carey has also won the honor this year, giving Duke multiple winners for the 33rd time in the award's 51-year history. Jones is the 32nd Blue Devil to win it multiple times in a season. Read more

ShawnKrest

Three Blue Devils Advance to NFC Championship Game

Laken Tomlinson and Daniel Helm of the 49ers will meet Lucas Patrick of the Packers in the NFC Championship game, guaranteeing Duke at least one former player in the Super Bowl. Read more for a look at Duke's history with the big game.

ShawnKrest

Cassius Stanley: "It's Good to Score"

Cassius Stanley had 16 points in Duke's win over Wake Forest. He said that even though everyone likes to score, the Blue Devils are willing to share the ball. Read more

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: I Just Take What Defense Gives Me

Tre Jones was the scoring hero against Wake Forest, with 23 points on 10-of-14 shooting. That's because the Deacs were sagging in to double and triple team center Vernon Carey. Read more

ShawnKrest