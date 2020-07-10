Duke Will Hold Outdoor Meetings and Film Sessions For Social Distancing

Duke football returns to campus on Sunday, and coaches will need to get creative in order to get their work done while keeping everyone safe.

That means a lot of things will look very different from usual around the football building.

That starts with the team and position group meeting rooms, which can’t house as many people as in the past, while still keeping everyone six feet apart.

“Meeting rooms are going to be different,” coach David Cutcliffe said. “We’re going to be all over the facility, wherever we can physically distance.”

Fortunately, the warm North Carolina weather should give the Blue Devils plenty of space.

“We will have some meetings outside,” Cutcliffe said. “If you see a projector running down on the practice field, that’s us, out there having a meeting where we can physically distance safely.”

Sometimes, the team might have to go without a meeting and just spread out on the field.

“Walk throughs become a real premium,” Cutcliffe said. “Our high school coach taught us to play, and we won, but he taught us to play without (using) film. He would coach on the grass. He was one of the early guys on the walk through. All of our scouting reports were done out there physically.”

It will be an adjustment, but Cutcliffe is confident his staff can pull it off.

“I told our coaches, ‘Don’t panic, guys. Just because you’ve always done install with film in a tight-quartered meeting doesn’t mean it can’t be done (another way),’” he said. “So there’s a lot happening that way.”