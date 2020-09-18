Duke WR Jalon Calhoun Ready to "Make Plays When It Comes My Way"

Wide receiver Jalon Calhoun has started since the first game of his true freshman year last season. He got off to a solid start this year, tying for the team lead with five catches in the opener. His 62 yards were third most on the Blue Devils against Notre Dame.

“First, we definitely had a good game,” he said. “Going in, we had a good game plan. We felt good about Chase (Brice) coming in and being the starting quarterback and everything. We felt good about the plays. There really wasn’t any jitters—just going out there, executing and getting the job done.”

The game came after a long offseason, which was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus outbreak has affected everything from the schedule to travel plans to practice protocols.

“It’s definitely different,” Calhoun said. “It’s still football, at the end of the day. We definitely prepared the right way throughout the months we were here. So we went into the game well-prepared and ready to execute.”

With Brice at quarterback and plenty of weapons, the offense has the potential to be high-scoring.

“I feel like, outside, I’m, going to get the ball a lot more,” Calhoun said. “The offense is going to spread ball around a lot more throughout the room, with the running backs and everything.”

Calhoun’s goals haven’t changed much since his freshman year.

“It’s really just the same thing as last year,” he said. “Really just try to go out there, get more open, get separation from the defensive backs and make the play when it comes my way.”