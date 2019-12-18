DukeMaven
Five Newly-Signed Blue Devil Recruits Enrolling in January

ShawnKrest

Five members of Duke’s class of 2020 will enroll in January and be available for the Blue Devils’ spring practice, the team confirmed at coach David Cutcliffe’s National Signing Day press conference.

The Blue Devil recruits who will be entering early include:

Quarterback Luca Diamont. The three-star passer from Santa Monica, California is expected to compete for the starting job this season. Diamont passed for 2,161 yards and threw for 23 touchdowns while rushing for 1,520 and 24 scores. Cutcliffe said that Diamont was also known to play safety and had two pick sixes in a game.

Wide receiver Malik Bowen. The three-star out of Mount Juliet, Tennessee will join Duke in January in the hopes of cracking Duke’s young wide receiver rotation. Three receivers played as true freshmen this past season. Bowen had 1,241 career yards on 72 catches with 15 touchdowns.

Linebacker Christian Hood. The three-star out of Missouri City, Texas had 210 career tackles and 17 sacks. He also won the 2018 state high school powerlifting championship.

Defensive lineman Aeneas Peebles. One of two North Carolina products in Duke’s class. Peebles played for Knightdale in nearby Raleigh. In his final two seasons, he had 195 tackles, 27 sacks, 20 hurries and two blocked field goals. He also played outfield on the school’s baseball team.

Defensive lineman Michael Reese. The three-star out of Nashville joins Peebles in getting a jump start on playing the front four. He had 25 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, one forced fumble and two recoveries over his last two seasons. He also won three all-region and two all-city team honors while winning all-region defensive player of the year twice.

Coach Cutcliffe said that a sixth player, who he didn’t name, was also considering entering early but the decision hadn’t been finalized.

Football

