Georgia Tech at Duke: Gameday Live Blog

Duke returns to Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday to host ACC Coastal Division rival Georgia Tech.

The Blue Devils are coming off of a disappointing 38-7 loss to UNC in their ACC opener, which dropped Duke to 3-2, 0-1 in the conference and snapped a three-game winning streak.

Georgia Tech is 2-3, 1-2 in the ACC and coming off of a blowout home loss to Pitt, 52-21. The loss came after back-to-back impressive performances against ranked teams, losing to then No. 6 Clemson 14-8 where Tech had a chance to win at the end, and a 45-22 blowout of then No. 21 UNC.

David Cutcliffe was frustrated with his team following last week’s loss in Chapel Hill.

“Really, it comes down to we didn't do anything consistently that wins games,” he said. “We did some good things on both sides of the ball, but nothing consistently that will win you football games.”

Cutcliffe pointed out Duke’s turnovers against the Tar Heels as well as the large number of penalties as areas the team needs to fix. He also emphasized the need to finish drives on offense and avoid explosive plays on defense. The Tar Heels had seven plays against Duke that gained 275 yards.

Tech and Duke will kick off at 12:33. It’s been raining much of the morning, with flash flood warnings throughout the area. The chance of rain continuing through opening kick is about 50 percent, and the temperature should remain in the high 60s for the contest.

The Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans and Denver Broncos have seats in the press box for today’s game.

Fashion update: Duke is wearing black jerseys, pants and shoes, blue helmets with script “Duke”. Tech has gold helmets and pants, white jerseys and shoes.

Duke will get the ball first as Tech kicks off with a blowing rain at its back.

Quick three and out for Duke and then the explosive play Cutcliffe said the Blue Devils needed to avoid. Swing pass to RB Jahmyr Gibbs had no Blue Devils in the vicinity. He takes it 77 yards for the touchdown. 7-0 Tech.

And there's the penalties Cutcliffe wanted to avoid. Long Mataeo Durant run wiped out by a holding penalty. Duke now has 1st & 20.

Tech with a 40-yard pass play on a free play (Duke offsides--another penalty). Lummie Young got outmuscled on a tackle attempt at the 10 and Jaylen Stinson got dragged several yards. First and goal Tech.

And they punch it in. 14-0 Georgia Tech. Still 6:53 to go in the first quarter.

Duke gets one back. Jake Bobo gets behind the defense and catches a 37 yard pass to cut the lead to 14-7. 3:31 to go in the first