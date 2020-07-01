Duke missed on a key 2021 target when Kaleb Edwards announced that he will play for Coastal Division rival Georgia Tech. Edwards announced his commitment to Tech on July 1, posting on social media.

Edwards announced his top 10 last month and initially planned to further narrow to five or three teams. Once he decided on Tech, however, Edwards chose to accelerate the process.

The 6-foot, 195-pound three star from Dacula, Georgia is a three-star athlete. Edwards is rated the No. 575 prospect in the nation, according to 247Sports. He’s No. 43 at safety and No. 46 in the state. Rivals lists him as an athlete, rating him No. 26 at that position and No. 31 in Georgia.

The versatile Edwards is a big-play safety who is strong against the pass and run and can make things happen when he gets his hands on a turnover. He had 86 tackles last season with 10 pass breakups and four interceptions. He was also named the Offensive Player of the Year by the Gwinnett Daily Post after gaining 1,766 yards and scoring 18 touchdowns. He lined up at wide receiver, read-option quarterback and H-back for his high school team last season.

Edwards released a top 10 in June that included Duke, as well as Georgia Tech, Indiana, Iowa, Louisville, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Stanford, Vanderbilt and Virginia.

ACC rivals NC State, Syracuse, Wake Forest had also offered Edwards as well as Power Five schools North/western, Iowa State, Colorado, Kansas, West Virginia and Mississippi State.

Duke still does not have a commitment from a 2021 safety, Edwards’ projected position in college. Duke does have commitments from three cornerbacks.