Duke's Mark Gilbert: I Can Be the Player I Was Before, Even Better

ShawnKrest

Former All-ACC cornerback Mark Gilbert has missed most of the last two seasons with a hip injury that required multiple surgical procedures.

He made his return to full participation on the field during Duke’s abbreviated spring practice, which was limited to three days, due to the shutdown resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was definitely life changing,” Gilbert said of the injury on a recent appearance on Duke Football’s All 22 podcast. “It caused me to just put everything in perspective, not to take anything for granted. You realize you may take some things for granted until you go thru something traumatic like that. I definitely have a lot more appreciation for little stuff like practice, like school. I really learned to not take anything for granted, as I’d seen it could all be taken away in one play, a play that was a non-contact injury.”

As short as it was, Duke’s spring practice gave Gilbert the chance to feel like his old self again.

“It was exciting, man,” he said. “It was almost like therapeutic to a point, just being back out there with the guys, working, running around and stuff. It was good.”

Gilbert had plenty of moments over the last two years where he wasn’t sure that moment would come.

“I did (think that) a lot,” he said. “That was one of the mental aspects I had to get over. That’s why those three days of spring ball were very therapeutic for me. I was making plays. I was able to see I can be the player I was before and even better.”

It took a period of adjustment when Gilbert first began playing.

“It was nothing different,” he said, “but you do forget how fast you play, how fast guys are moving out there, how well-conditioned you were before the injury. Nothing new, just stuff you had adapted to. Not playing two years, you kind of forget these receivers come off the line pretty fast. They cut pretty fast. Doing reps, you get back to it.”

When practice was cut short by the pandemic, it was frustrating, but, compared to what Gilbert has been through, it was manageable.

“I look at it as a situation—it is what it is,” he said. “It’s something Coach (David Cutcliffe) always talks about—control what you can control. The only thing I can control right now is staying ready, staying in shape. Stay prepared. It was unfortunate everything got cancelled due to this, but you can’t control this.”

Three-Star Tackle Jacoby Jackson Gets Offer From Duke

Duke continues to search for help at the tackle position in the class of 2021. The Blue Devils offered their second prospect at that spot in a week in three-star Arlington, Texas lineman Jacoby Jackson.

ShawnKrest

Paolo Banchero Includes Duke on List of Six Finalists

Five-star Paolo Banchero, a top-four prospect in the class of 2021, has cut his list of college finalists to six. While North Carolina didn't make the cut, the Duke Blue Devils did, joining Kentucky, Gonzaga, Tennessee, Washington and Arizona.

ShawnKrest

New Duke CB Coach Chris Hampton: "I Wanted to Play For Coach Cutcliffe"

New Duke cornerbacks coach Chris Hampton spent his career working to get a Power Five job, then, when Duke had an opening, things moved lightning fast. That was due to his connections to members of the Duke staff, and his high school recruitment by David Cutcliffe.

ShawnKrest

What NCAA's New Endorsement Rules Would Mean For Duke

The NCAA working group has recommended new rules allowing student athletes to profit from their names, images and likenesses by getting paid for endorsements and appearances. Here's what that means, and doesn't mean, for Duke sports.

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe to the Team: Dealing With Adversity is What you do

Duke's David Cutcliffe recalled his first meeting with the team after spring practice was called off due to the pandemic. He had two messages to the team: Pray and be strong.

ShawnKrest

Duke NBA Alumni Beats UNC, Kentucky in Call of Duty Tournament

There may not be any on-court tournament action, but Duke's basketball alumni won a Call of Duty tournament over UNC and Kentucky to help raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts.

ShawnKrest

RJ Barrett Sends COVID-19 Relief to Canada, New York

Former Duke star and current Knicks rookie RJ Barrett is sheltering in place in Florida, but he's been busy sending COVID-19 relief help to his home country of Canada and his adopted NBA home of New York.

ShawnKrest

Three-Star Tackle Tyler Maro Picks Up Duke Offer

Three-star offensive tackle Tyler Maro had hoped to be visiting schools and meeting coaches in person, but instead, he's become a member of the All-Zoom Team, picking up nearly a dozen offers this month, including the latest from Duke.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Gunnar Holmberg: Never Shy Away From Taking a Shot

Gunnar Holmberg has played three snaps in two years and missed all of last season with a knee injury. He returned to the field in spring practice, which then cut short after three days due to the pandemic. He's busy working out on his own waiting for his shot.

ShawnKrest

Report: Duke Books Exhibition Opponent For Halloween

There's plenty of uncertainty about the return of college sports, but Duke basketball is continuing to work on its 2020-21 schedule. Duke has reportedly booked an exhibition opponent for Halloween night in Cameron Indoor Stadium.

ShawnKrest