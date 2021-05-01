Michael Carter II Drafted by Jets

Duke defensive back Michael Carter II became the second Blue Devil selected in the NFL Draft when the New York Jets chose him.

Carter was drafted with the 10th pick in the fifth round, No. 154 overall.

Carter joins Duke edge rusher Chris Rumph II, who was drafted a round earlier, by the Los Angeles Chargers, earlier in the day. It’s the first time since Ross Cockrell was taken in 2014 that a Duke defensive back was drafted.

It’s the first time since the 2015 draft that multiple Blue Devils were taken. Laken Tomlinson & current Jet Jamison Crowder were taken that year.

“I’ll tell you what I like about Michael Carter,” former NFL and college coach Jim Mora said. “The versatility. Without a doubt, character has to play into it. He’s a quality young man. He has decent size, 5-foot-11, 190. I think he’s got a lot of attributes you’re looking for. You want guys like that in your locker room. You want leaders like that. You want men like that. I think he’s a draftable player. I think he’ll be on a roster next year. He’s a guy who can contribute on special teams. At the very least, he’s a practice squad guy who makes his way onto the roster.”

Carter is the first Duke player drafted in the fifth round since Chris Castor was taken in 1983. It’s the first time the Jets have taken a Blue Devil since Bob Grupp was drafted by New York im