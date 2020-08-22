SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

Michael Carter II on Duke's Scrimmage: Good to Be Live and All Out

ShawnKrest

Duke held its first scrimmage of the preseason on Saturday. Safety Michael Carter II was ready for the live action.

“It feels good to fly around and really hit each other, but also take care of each other at the same time,” he said.

The defense had some positive moments, but Carter sees areas to improve. “We need to continue to get in better shape,” he said. “We ran around though pretty good. We made plays on the ball. The offense had a great day running the ball. Everybody looked really good though.”

Carter was impressed with Duke’s running game.

“Deon (Jackson) and Jordan Waters looked really good running the ball,” he said. “They looked strong, definitely hard to bring down on first contact, for sure. They were running through guys. They looked pretty good coming out of the first scrimmage.”

It was a hot day, but the defense held up.

“We looked good, conditioning-wise,” he said. “We looked like we were in shape. I think we’ve just got to keep improving on that. We’ve got to be able to maintain the level of conditioning all the way through those plays, until we get off the field, as well as throughout the whole game. We’ve got to keep the intensity up and feed off each other’s energy.”

The energy level was ratcheted up for the first scrimmage action of fall camp.

“It felt good,” he said. “It was just good to be out there in a game simulation, live and all out, and not have any restraints as far as how we play out there. Everybody’s energy is definitely up. A lot of guys want to prove to themselves and coaches that we can play ball. I think the energy is always high when we get to play on the field.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke's Casey Holman: Deon Jackson Ran Through People Today

Duke's running game had a strong day in the team's first scrimmage. Casey Holman was one of the linemen clearing the way for running back Deon Jackson and talks about the performance

ShawnKrest

Chase Brice, Deon Jackson Star in Duke's First Scrimmage

Chase Brice threw for 151 yards, including a 53-yard touchdown to Eli Pancol, while Deon Jackson rushed for two scores in Duke's first scrimmage of the preseason.

ShawnKrest

Matthew Hurt Spent Offseason Shooting, Adding Muscle

Duke's Matthew Hurt struggled with inconsistent play and playing time last year. His father says he spent the offseason putting up 50,000 shots and adding 26 pounds of muscle.

ShawnKrest

Duke NBA Playoff Report: Seth Curry Nearly Perfect in Loss

Seth Curry hit all four of his three-point attempts and finished with 22 points, while Jayson Tatum and Mason Plumlee moved up Duke's NBA Playoff career lists in Friday action.

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe on How Crazy Football Season Could Get

The pandemic has made everything a little crazy this summer, but Duke's David Cutcliffe thinks we may not have seen anything yet. Running out of healthy, negative testing players? Midweek opponent changes? Both scenarios he's preparing for.

ShawnKrest

Has Duke Had a More Surprising Recruiting Win Than Paolo Banchero?

While it may seem like Duke lands every recruit it targets, there have actually been several shocking commitments in recent years. Where does Paolo Banchero's decision rank alongside Zion Williamson and the other Duke surprises?

ShawnKrest

Wendell Moore: Making Freshmen Comfortable in Uncomfortable Times

Wendell Moore is only a sophomore, but with seven Duke newcomers, he's a veteran. He talks about playing for pay, offseason improvement and making the freshmen comfortable "in this uncomfortable time"

ShawnKrest

Duke Lands 2021 Standout Paolo Banchero

The Blue Devils had suffered two surprising losses in 2021 recruiting, but Mike Krzyzewski showed that Duke is back in a big way, landing SI All-American power forward Paolo Banchero

ShawnKrest

Duke's Wendell Moore: Everyone Wants to Talk Money, Money, Money"

Duke's Wendell Moore Jr. was chosen for a players advisory committee, and the players he represents have made it clear what their priority is: "Everybody wants to talk money, money, money." He sees a wide array of issues beyond that, however.

ShawnKrest

Duke NBA Report: Jayson Tatum Stays Hot For Boston

Jayson Tatum set a career scoring high for the postseason for the second straight game as Boston went up 2-0 on Philadelphia. Seth Curry also had a strong game as we round up Duke's NBA playoff representatives

ShawnKrest