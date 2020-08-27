Linebacker Trey Brown Commits to Duke

Duke picked up its 17 commitment in the class of 2021 when linebacker Trey Brown announced on Twitter that he would play for the Blue Devils in college.

Brown thanked his family, teammates, coaches trainers and the college coaches who participated in his recruitment before announcing that he was going to play for Duke.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder from Phoenix, Arizona’s Arcadia High is a two-way player who also lines up at wide receiver and tight end.

Rushing the passer from the outside linebacker spot, Brown had 131 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and 17 sacks over the last two years. At receiver and tight end, he caught 24 passes for 439 yards and five touchdowns.

He appears slated to play linebacker in college, although his former high school coach, Kerry Taylor, told AZ Central that Brown was still growing into his body and could be a “monster defensive end for years to come.”

His father, Ray was a Pro Bowl offensive lineman in a 20-year NFL career.

Brown chose Duke, who offered him just under a month earlier, over more than a dozen offers, including Washington State, Tulane, San Diego State and Colorado State.

Brown is the first Arizona prospect to commit to David Cutcliffe and Duke since quarterback Sean Renfree signed with the Blue Devils in 2008, then went on to lead Duke to its first bowl game in nearly two decades.

Duke’s 17-man class now includes three linebackers—Brown, Fayetteville, Georgia’s Cole Bishop and Durham, North Carolina’s Anthony Freeman. Duke’s class is split almost evenly, with eight offensive players and nine defensive players.