Penn State Flips Former Duke Commit Harrison Wallace

Wide receiver picked up interest after strong senior year
Duke lost a member of its recruiting class this week, when Harrison Wallace announced that he would instead play for Penn State.

Wallace announced his decision Monday on Twitter.

Wallace, a 6-1 receiver from Pike Road (Ala.) High, initially committed to Duke in October but recently reopened his recruiting process.

Duke was one of the first Power Five schools to offer Wallace a scholarship, and he committed very quickly after getting the offer. As he put together a solid senior year on the field, he attracted more attention and began to waver. Penn State offered in mid-November, which put his commitment to Duke in serious doubt.

He received offers from South Carolina, Houston, Virginia, Maryland and, most recently, Tennessee, among others, before committing to Penn State.

Wallace led Pike Road with 27 catches for 696 yards and seven touchdowns. He also rushed for 115 yards and threw a touchdown pass.

"I chose Penn State because the program is just a fit for me, I love the coaching staff and the facilities and academics are a perfect match for me," Wallace said in his video.

Wallace is the third decommitment in Duke’s 2021 class. Linebacker Cole Bishop decommitted in October and later committed to Utah. Offensive lineman Almarion Crim decommitted in November and is expected to announce his decision in the near future.

Duke still has two receivers in the 18-man class of 2021: Philadelphia’s Sahmir Hagans and Savannah, Georgia’s Trent Broadnax.

Players can begin signing their letters of intent Dec. 16.

