"I Think We Did Things Well Offensively. We Moved the Ball."

ShawnKrest

Quentin Harris had plenty of positive things to say about the Duke offense after the Blue Devils’ loss to Wake Forest, the Blue Devils’ fifth straight.

“I think we did things well offensively,” he said. “We moved the ball. We just need to finish drives, stay on the field on the conversion downs.”

The Blue Devils had 13 first downs, half of Wake’s 26, and went 1-for-11 on third down. Duke gained 290 yards and had three turnovers in the game. It was Duke’s sixth game of the year with fewer than 300 yards. The Blue Devils had just three such games all of last year.

“We need to get some more first down conversions there,” Harris said. “Just continue to play, I think. Continue to fight. Continue to play hard and just finish drives.”

Much of the game was played in a steady rain, but Harris didn’t think that had an impact.

“I don’t think the conditions were much of a factor,” he said. “The first time (playing in rain), obviously, it was draining, but we were able to do whatever we needed to do.”

Harris also thought the Blue Devils fought until the end.

“I thought we never quit in that game,” he said. “Obviously, we still had a chance at the end and unfortunately came up short, but I’m really proud of the fight everybody showed. We definitely took some punches, but we punched right back. I’m proud of the fight.”

Wake scored the last 15 points of the game, while Duke’s offense gained a total of 29 yards on their corresponding drives.

