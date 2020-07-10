BlueDevilCountry
Rak and His Clocks: Duke's Rakavius Chambers Has Unusual Hobby

Duke offensive lineman Rakavius Chambers will begin his senior year on Sunday, when the Blue Devils players begin returning to practice.

Chambers has played in 38 career games, including 25 starts. He was just the second offensive lineman during David Cutcliffe’s time at Duke to play as a true freshman.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pounder from Opelika, Alabama is expected to start at one of the guard spots this season and be a senior leader up front, alongside center Jack Wohlabaugh.

In high school, Chambers won the Franklin D. Watkins Memorial Award, given to the top African-American high school scholar-athlete in the nation. While at Duke, he’s been named Academic All-ACC in back-to-back years.

While football and studies are more than enough to keep anyone busy, Chambers also finds time for a unique hobby. He collects clocks. While meeting with the media from home on a Zoom call, Chambers stood in front of a wall covered with part of his collection—18 different wall clocks.

“I have this weird relationship with time,” he said. “I just enjoy clocks. I always want to be on time, no matter what. And honestly, look—the time is now for us to go back (to campus). The time is now for us to get started. All these clocks are just an example of that.”

His “weird relationship with time” gets weirder still when someone notices that each clock shows a different time.

“They do,” he said. “Each time is set to a specific date that was important to me. I’ll always have something to look back on and rem to keep looking forward. And that time is always moving, so don’t ever let it get to you.”

