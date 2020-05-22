BlueDevilCountry
2021 Running Back Gabe Ervin Includes Duke in Top Five

ShawnKrest

Gabe Ervin is a three-star running back in the class of 2021 out of Buford, Georgia’s Buford High. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Ervin received a scout grade of 79 from ESPN, who has him rated No. 185 in the region, No. 28 at his position and No. 34 in the state. Rivals has Ervin No. 34 at running back and No. 59 in Georgia, while 247Sports has him No. 734 in the country, No. 54 at his position and No. 61 in the state.

With close to two dozen offers, Ervin has begun to narrow his search. He just released his list of top five schools, posting a replica Sports Illustrated cover depicting his choices on his Twitter account.

“It’s been a hard road but it’s coming down to it!!! Stay tuned,” he tweeted.

Duke made the cut into Ervin’s top five, along with Georgia, Michigan State, Nebraska and Arizona State. He made a visit to Duke for a home game last season.

Ervin led Buford to the state championship last season. He averaged more than seven yards per carry, rushing for more than 1,200 yards and 15 touchdowns in a crowded stable of running backs.

Ervin thinks that having such talented competition at his position actually helped him.

“If you wait your turn, you get something out of it in the future,” Ervin told the Gwinnett Daily Post. “Waiting your turn is actually worth it. You learn from others, learn from your elders. Let people older than you teach you what to do. … It’s amazing being part of our (running back) corps at Buford. (His position coach) pushes us to the limit to be successful. We strive every day to be better.”

Patrick Tape Discusses His Transfer to Duke

Columbia graduate transfer Patrick Tape provided some offseason drama for Duke. In a three-week stretch, he received an offer, committed, decommitted and recommitted. Tape discussed his decision and the former Duke player who provided an assist in his reunion with the staff.

ShawnKrest

End of an Era: What's Next for Coach K

At age 73, coach Mike Krzyzewski knows he'll be leaving Duke at some point soon. The question of "What's next?" may have a clearer answer than "When?"

ShawnKrest

Duke's Jon Scheyer: It's Hard to Envision Cameron Indoor Not Full

Duke assistant coach Jon Scheyer told Sports Illustrated that the team is staying flexible as the school and ACC decide the calendar for basketball's return. The idea of limiting fans in Cameron Indoor Stadium due to the pandemic is hard to imagine, however.

ShawnKrest

Jon Scheyer to SI: Coach K Has Gotten Really Good at Zoom

Duke assistant Jon Scheyer spoke to Sports Illustrated about the challenges of recruiting during a pandemic and gave a report on Coach K's skills with Zoom.

ShawnKrest

Duke assistant Jon Scheyer: Recruiting Has Changed Dramatically

Duke assistant head coach Jon Scheyer appeared on sports radio in North Carolina to discuss how the pandemic has impacted recruiting in college basketball.

ShawnKrest

Jeremy Roach Likes How Coach K Takes Care of His Players

Five-star point guard Jeremy Roach is staying in shape at home while he waits for the chance to start his Duke career. He talked with Nolan Smith about why he chose to play for the Brotherhood.

ShawnKrest

Report: Duke DT Tahj Rice to Transfer

Defensive tackle Tahj Rice arrived at Duke in 2018 as a four-star recruit, but he found himself struggling to crack the rotation on the line and has reportedly entered the transfer portal.

ShawnKrest

Scouting Report: 2021 Quarterback Riley Leonard

New quarterback commitment Riley Leonard offers plenty of options for Duke coach David Cutcliffe to design offensive plays. A threat running the ball out of RPOs or scrambles, he also has a whip-quick delivery, arm strength and accuracy.

ShawnKrest

Duke Makes Top 12 Cut For 2021 WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce

Three-star 2021 wide receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce of Dillon, SC released his top 15 in mid-April. A month later, he's cut it to 12. Duke is one of the teams that made the cut for the playmaking former quarterback.

ShawnKrest

Duke Gets Commitment From QB Riley Leonard

Three weeks ago, quarterback Riley Leonard wasn't sure if he was going to play basketball or football in college. Several Power Five offers later, his mind is made up and he's headed to Duke.

ShawnKrest