2021 Running Back Gabe Ervin Includes Duke in Top Five

Gabe Ervin is a three-star running back in the class of 2021 out of Buford, Georgia’s Buford High. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Ervin received a scout grade of 79 from ESPN, who has him rated No. 185 in the region, No. 28 at his position and No. 34 in the state. Rivals has Ervin No. 34 at running back and No. 59 in Georgia, while 247Sports has him No. 734 in the country, No. 54 at his position and No. 61 in the state.

With close to two dozen offers, Ervin has begun to narrow his search. He just released his list of top five schools, posting a replica Sports Illustrated cover depicting his choices on his Twitter account.

“It’s been a hard road but it’s coming down to it!!! Stay tuned,” he tweeted.

Duke made the cut into Ervin’s top five, along with Georgia, Michigan State, Nebraska and Arizona State. He made a visit to Duke for a home game last season.

Ervin led Buford to the state championship last season. He averaged more than seven yards per carry, rushing for more than 1,200 yards and 15 touchdowns in a crowded stable of running backs.

Ervin thinks that having such talented competition at his position actually helped him.

“If you wait your turn, you get something out of it in the future,” Ervin told the Gwinnett Daily Post. “Waiting your turn is actually worth it. You learn from others, learn from your elders. Let people older than you teach you what to do. … It’s amazing being part of our (running back) corps at Buford. (His position coach) pushes us to the limit to be successful. We strive every day to be better.”