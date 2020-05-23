BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Riley Leonard: If Coach K Wants to Give Me a Shot, Who Knows

ShawnKrest

Three-star 2021 quarterback Riley Leonard committed to Duke in mid-May, after starting the month with an explosion of offers from schools such as Vanderbilt, Syracuse and Nebraska. That was spurred on by his high school coach and personal quarterback coach reaching out to contacts in college football to pass along his highlight film.

“I think this outbreak helped me a little bit, to get my film out there,” Leonard said in an exclusive interview with Blue Devil Country. You can read and hear part one of his interview here. “All coaches can do right now is watch film. Having a basketball tape (helped). Actually, most of the football coaches that texted me said they saw my basketball tape first, and they were impressed with that. Going from a little (bit of interest) to Power Five schools, it’s a blessing. I thank the Lord every day for it. I wouldn’t be able to do it without him. My parents and I, we’ve been waiting for this moment a long time. I’m glad it came through.”

Leonard also starred in basketball at Fairhope High in Alabama and received several mid-major scholarship offers. Does that mean he’s a candidate to walk on for Coach K?

“Somebody mentioned that to me,” he said. “I told them that’s the best compliment I’ve ever gotten in my life. If Coach Cut lets me, maybe my sophomore year, once I get to know football and get to know the offense. It’s a long shot, for sure, especially at Duke. Who knows? If I’ve still got it by then, and Coach K wants to give me a shot, who knows? I may end up trying it.”

Leonard combines running ability with an accurate passing arm, but when asked to self-scout, he focused on another factor.

“I like to win,” he said. “I will win. I’m a competitor. I’ll do whatever it takes to win. I don’t really care about anything else. I want to win and do it the best way I can. That’s all I got.

Leonard became the second 2021 quarterback to commit, following Jordan Moore. He’s not worried about the competition.

“Me and Jordan, we’re in a group chat together with other recruits,” he said. “He’s a good guy. He’s a super athlete. Coach Cut said he’s going to give him (a shot at) the quarterback spot, just like me. I like that. He’s a cool guy. We’re close friends already. I’m excited for him, and I’m excited to meet all the other guys in person.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Riley Leonard: Coach Cut Didn't Have to Give Me a Duke Pitch

Duke 2021 quarterback commit talks about his recruitment and college choice in part one of an exclusive interview with Blue Devil Country.

ShawnKrest

Duke Lands in Top Five for Jonathan Kuminga

Jonathan Kuminga, the top prospect in the class of 2021 and a potential reclassifier to 2020, released his top five, and Duke made the cut, along with the possibility of accepting a contract with the NBA G-League.

ShawnKrest

Da'Quan Gonzales Includes Duke in Top 10

Three-star 2021 recruit Da'Quan Gonzales is a two-way star for Jensen Beach, Florida, but he plans to play corner in college. He just released his top 10, and Duke made the cut.

ShawnKrest

What Coach K Likes About Patrick Tape

Patrick Tape is best known for his off-again/on-again commitment to Duke, but soon enough, his game on the floor will get the attention. Tape breaks down his game and how Coach K plans to use him.

ShawnKrest

2021 Running Back Gabe Ervin Includes Duke in top five

2021 three-star running back Gabe Ervin released his top five colleges, and the Buford, Georgia product included Duke. The Blue Devils will need to beat out Arizona State, Michigan State, Nebraska and Georgia.

ShawnKrest

Patrick Tape Discusses His Transfer to Duke

Columbia graduate transfer Patrick Tape provided some offseason drama for Duke. In a three-week stretch, he received an offer, committed, decommitted and recommitted. Tape discussed his decision and the former Duke player who provided an assist in his reunion with the staff.

ShawnKrest

End of an Era: What's Next for Coach K

At age 73, coach Mike Krzyzewski knows he'll be leaving Duke at some point soon. The question of "What's next?" may have a clearer answer than "When?"

ShawnKrest

Duke's Jon Scheyer: It's Hard to Envision Cameron Indoor Not Full

Duke assistant coach Jon Scheyer told Sports Illustrated that the team is staying flexible as the school and ACC decide the calendar for basketball's return. The idea of limiting fans in Cameron Indoor Stadium due to the pandemic is hard to imagine, however.

ShawnKrest

Jon Scheyer to SI: Coach K Has Gotten Really Good at Zoom

Duke assistant Jon Scheyer spoke to Sports Illustrated about the challenges of recruiting during a pandemic and gave a report on Coach K's skills with Zoom.

ShawnKrest

Duke assistant Jon Scheyer: Recruiting Has Changed Dramatically

Duke assistant head coach Jon Scheyer appeared on sports radio in North Carolina to discuss how the pandemic has impacted recruiting in college basketball.

ShawnKrest