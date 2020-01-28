BlueDevilCountry
Sahmir Hagans Commits to Duke Football

ShawnKrest

Duke added its fourth commitment from the class of 2021 when wide receiver Sahmir Hagans announced he was going to be a Blue Devil.

The 5-foot-9, 168-pound Hagans plays for St. Joseph’s Prep in Philadelphia. He chose Duke over offers from Arizona State, Miami, Syracuse and Temple, among others. Hagans is rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports. He’s the No. 92 running back in the class and No. 1,097 overall.

While he’s listed as a running back, most of his highlight film shows him lining up at receiver for his high school team, which won the state championship each of the last two years.

Hagans was a deadly return man for St. Joseph’s Prep, returning four kicks and punts for touchdowns, including three in a two-week span during the playoffs.

“He’s dynamic,” coach Tim Roken told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “He’s a great route runner. He finds ball with his eyes. He’s explosive in space.”

Roken also praised Hagans’ work off the field.

“He blows everybody away with how much film he watches,” he said. “Like in the classroom, he has an attention to detail. He’s locked in when he steps between the lines.”

Hagans also runs track at St. Joseph’s, participating in the 55, 100, 200, 400 and 4x100 relay. He competed in the prestigious Penn Relays last year.

Hagans joins Durham defensive end Aaron Hall, Pfafftown offensive tackle Andrew Jones and Durham linebacker Anthony “Tre” Freeman as commitments in Duke’s class of 2021. It’s a strong start to the recruiting cycle for the Blue Devils, who are ranked 31 in the nation—up from 57 last year—and seventh in the ACC—up from eleventh.

