SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

Should Duke and NC State Play More Often? NC State's Perspective

ShawnKrest

NC State and Duke play each other for the first time since 2013 and in Raleigh for the first time since 2009. The expanded ACC schedule has turned the game between neighboring rivals into a rare occasion.

NC State coach Dave Doeren isn’t a fan of the schedule.

“I think, in general, you’d like for every recruiting class to have a chance to play every team in the league,” he said. “The way our rotation is set up currently, we play UNC every year and one of the other teams (in the Coastal Division) every seven years. So I just don’t think that’s fair.”

ACC teams play their divisional rivals and one designated opponent from the other division each year. For State, UNC is the intra-division opponent. For Duke, it’s Wake Forest. That leaves room for one other opponent from the other division each season.

That means that State and Duke are on the outs, which Doeren would like to change.

“Not just because they’re down the street, but because you come to play in the ACC, you should play every team. It would be great if you could play home and away against every team, particularly when you’re talking about a team in the Triangle. It’s pretty crazy to think you could come to NC State and never play Duke in your entire career. That’s happened for multiple players.”

It may not have the ferocity of Duke-Carolina or State-Carolina, but it would still appeal to the local community.

“I’m excited we get to play them,” Doeren said. “I don’t know if they’ll ever change our scheduling model, but I’ll be someone pounding on the table for them to do that. It’s a natural rivalry. You have a team within 30 miles. You go into every grocery store, you see Duke. You see NC State. You see UNC. There’s stuff everywhere, and yet, we don’t play them. To me, it’s a natural rivalry game. It makes sense geographically to play a team that close to you in your own league. It’s kind of a common sense deal in my opinion.”

Duke coach David Cutcliffe has a very different perspective on the rivalry. Here are his thoughts.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Should Duke and NC State Play More Often? Duke's Perspective

Duke and NC State play Saturday for the first time since 2013 and second since 2009. Should the two neighbors play more often? It's a complicated question. Here's Duke coach David Cutcliffe's perspective.

ShawnKrest

DJ Steward on Choosing Duke and How Coach K Is Using Him

Duke combination guard DJ Steward is the latest Blue Devil from the Chicago pipeline. He is being used in a variety of roles and lineups so far as Coach K mixes and matches

ShawnKrest

Duke's Derrick Tangelo Wants to Be a Disrupter

Duke defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo had a big game against Syracuse with a sack and three tackles for loss. He discusses Duke's defense and this week's challenge of stopping the NC State offense

ShawnKrest

Duke's DJ Steward: We're the Hunted, We Have to Also Be Hunting

Duke freshman guard DJ Steward met the media on the first day of practice and discussed living in the Washington Duke Inn, Duke's outside shooting, and life as "the hunted"

ShawnKrest

Duke's Mataeo Durant on the Running Game

Mataeo Durant teams with Deon Jackson to give Duke a two-headed running attack. He discusses the duo's breakout game last week and how they plan to continue their success as they head to NC STate

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on Duke's Defensive Game Plan for NC State

Duke coach David Cutcliffe said that NC State's offense is balanced, but he is putting a priority on stopping the Wolfpack running game in the Blue Devils' defensive game plan

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe: Duke Needs Complete Game Against NC State

Duke looks to follow up its first win of the year with a road win at NC State. David Cutcliffe was impressed with the Wolfpack's physical defense and offensive playmakers.

ShawnKrest

Dave Doeren Breaks Down Duke: "It's Nothing We Haven’t Seen"

Duke faces NC State on Saturday for the first time since 2013. Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren broke down the Blue Devils offense and defense.

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe's Reaction to Duke's First Win: It's Time to Dance

After four losses, Duke earned its first win of the season at Syracuse. There was only one way to react afterward. As David Cutcliffe said, "It's time to dance." Once "the dancing and the happy" was over, though, it was time to get back to work

ShawnKrest

Charlie Ham Wins ACC Player of Week Award

Redshirt freshman placekicker Charlie Ham has 12 points against Syracuse in Duke's first win of the season. The performance earned him the ACC Specialist of the Week Award, the second Blue Devil to win a weekly ACC award this year.

ShawnKrest