Duke Falls At Wake Forest, Despite Special Teams Heroics

ShawnKrest

Duke showed signs of snapping out of its late season funk, but the Blue Devils fell short against the Demon Deacons, losing at Wake Forest, 39-27 on Saturday.

The loss was the fifth straight for Duke and drops the Blue Devils to 4-7. Unless there aren’t enough bowl-eligible teams—heading into the final week of the regular season, the bowls are still five-teams short—Duke will miss out on the postseason for the first time in three years.

The Blue Devils, who have struggled to get their offense on track in the second half of the season, got a spark from their special teams. Damond Philyaw-Johnson became the first Blue Devil in history and just the second ACC player ever, to return two kickoffs for touchdowns in the same game. Justin Miller also did it, for Clemson, in 2004. He becomes the 25 player in NCAA history to accomplish the feat.

Johnson’s first return, a 97-yarder, gave Duke its first lead since October 26, against UNC, a span of more than 158 minutes of game time.

The score seemed to get the offense, which had struggled to move the ball in the first quarter, moving. Quentin Harris and freshman Jalon Calhoun connected on a 33-yard pass to set up a field goal, the longest reception by Calhoun since Oct. 12. Harris also threw his first touchdown pass in two weeks, later in the game.

The offense struggled on third down, however, converting just 1-of-11 for the game. The down was equally problematic for the defense, who allowed Wake to convert on 11-of-21, keeping the defense on the field for more than 39 minutes.

As the Duke defense wore down, the Blue Devils’ tackling suffered, allowing Wake to rack up 618 yards of offense. Quarterback Jamie Newman ran for a career-best 144 yards, and Kenneth Walker had 113. Kendall Hinton added 189 yards receiving.

Duke at Wake Forest: Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest
Duke looks to snap a four-game losing streak and take a step toward bowl eligibility with a road game at Wake Forest in a rainy, messy Winston-Salem. We'll have updates and analysis all game long.

Brand New Duke Lineup Turns Georgetown Game

ShawnKrest
Duke was down by 11 late in the first half and couldn't find any spark on offense. So coach Mike Krzyzewski went to a lineup combination we hadn't seen yet this season, and the Blue Devils went to the half tied. See the full lineup analysis here

Cal One of 13 Teams With Winning Mark Against Coach K

ShawnKrest
Coach K has the opportunity to even his record against Cal on Thursday. The Golden Bears are 2-1 against Krzyzewski, one of just 13 teams with a winning mark against the sport's winningest coach. Read more.

Duke Scoring List Update: Georgetown

ShawnKrest
A Duke freshman has already scored more points than Harry Giles, and a veteran Blue Devil has tied Marshall Plumlee. Get the full Duke scoring list update here.

Duke Comeback Topples Georgetown

ShawnKrest
The Blue Devils found themselves trailing by a season-high 11 points in the first half, but Duke made six straight shots to tie the game by halftime and pulled away in the second half. Read more.

Duke - Georgetown: Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest
No. 1 Duke plays Georgetown at Madison Square Garden for the 2K Empire Classic title. A win would give Duke its 20th regular season tourney title under Coach K. They'll have to go through former Wolfpack big man Omer Yurtseven to earn it. Keep up with our updates and analysis all game long.

Success in Classroom Boosts Duke's Bowl Prospects

ShawnKrest
Duke needs to win out to become bowl eligible. Or, if Duke can win a fifth game, the Blue Devils may get into the postseason due to its APR success. Read more to find the full details.

Cutcliffe: "I'm Not Going to Pull Them Out" of Slump

ShawnKrest
David Cutcliffe said he's not the one to pull Duke out of its losing streak. Not that he's not up to the task, it's just a job for the players. Watch

Cutcliffe Not Using Last Year's 59-7 Loss to Wake As Motivation

ShawnKrest
Duke lost at home to Wake Forest last season, 59-7, but David Cutcliffe doesn't plan to use that blowout game as a way to motivate his team. He called the score an outlier and said that type of motivation is shallow. Watch

Cutcliffe: When You Face Tough Losses, There's Your Moment

ShawnKrest
Duke suffered a disappointing loss to Syracuse last week. Coach David Cutcliffe says that gives the Blue Devils a chance to have their defining moment. Watch