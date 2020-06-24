Duke has two offensive linemen in its current group of commitments from the class of 2021. The Blue Devils took another step toward adding to the line when three-star tackle Garrett DiGiorgio included the Blue Devils in his top eight schools.

The 6-foot-7, 295 pounder from Phelan, California’s Serrano High is the No. 678 prospect in the class, according to 247Sports. He’s the No. 56 tackle and the No. 61 prospect in California.

DiGiorgio announced his top eight with a Twitter edit, pointing out that his “recruitment (is) still open.”

In addition to the Blue Devils, the list includes Cal, UCLA, Arizona, Oregon State, Utah, Washington State and San Diego State. DiGiorgio also had offers from Princeton and Dartmouth from the Ivy League, who didn’t make the cut.

Duke offered DiGiorgio at the end of April.

“Duke was one of my most recent offers and I’ve been building a good relationship with the coaching staff there," DiGiorgio told 247Sports. "(Offensive line) coach (Greg) Frey and Austin Davis are the two guys I talk with the most and I like both of them a lot. We text a lot and I can tell I’m a priority for them. They offered back in late April and have been on me consistently ever since."

Obviously, Duke is the only eastern school on DiGiorgio’s short list, so it will take some convincing for the Blue Devils’ staff to land him. He’s been on virtual campus tours and was impressed by the football facilities and weight room.

DiGiorgio has been keeping in shape while home during the pandemic.

“I’ve got a little setup in the garage and that helps a lot,” he told Bear Insider. “Other than that, I’m just going to Serrano, doing stuff there working out every day.”