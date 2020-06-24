BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Three-Star Tackle Garrett DiGiorgio Has Duke in Top Eight

ShawnKrest

Duke has two offensive linemen in its current group of commitments from the class of 2021. The Blue Devils took another step toward adding to the line when three-star tackle Garrett DiGiorgio included the Blue Devils in his top eight schools.

The 6-foot-7, 295 pounder from Phelan, California’s Serrano High is the No. 678 prospect in the class, according to 247Sports. He’s the No. 56 tackle and the No. 61 prospect in California.

DiGiorgio announced his top eight with a Twitter edit, pointing out that his “recruitment (is) still open.”

In addition to the Blue Devils, the list includes Cal, UCLA, Arizona, Oregon State, Utah, Washington State and San Diego State. DiGiorgio also had offers from Princeton and Dartmouth from the Ivy League, who didn’t make the cut.

Duke offered DiGiorgio at the end of April.

“Duke was one of my most recent offers and I’ve been building a good relationship with the coaching staff there," DiGiorgio told 247Sports. "(Offensive line) coach (Greg) Frey and Austin Davis are the two guys I talk with the most and I like both of them a lot. We text a lot and I can tell I’m a priority for them. They offered back in late April and have been on me consistently ever since."

Obviously, Duke is the only eastern school on DiGiorgio’s short list, so it will take some convincing for the Blue Devils’ staff to land him. He’s been on virtual campus tours and was impressed by the football facilities and weight room.

DiGiorgio has been keeping in shape while home during the pandemic.

“I’ve got a little setup in the garage and that helps a lot,” he told Bear Insider. “Other than that, I’m just going to Serrano, doing stuff there working out every day.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke Offers 2021 Tackle Max Merril

Duke added a second offensive line commitment in the class of 2021 last week, but the Blue Devils are still looking to add more. One of the latest targets is Houston three-star tackle Max Merril

ShawnKrest

Scouting Report: 2023 Duke Target Arch Manning

Arch Manning has the laser rocket arm of uncle Peyton and the scrambling ability of grandfather Archie. It's easy to see why Duke's David Cutcliffe is one of several coaches excited about the 2023 prospect.

ShawnKrest

Could David Cutcliffe Have Another Manning to coach?

David Cutcliffe's history with the Manning family is well-known, and there might be one chapter left. Arch Manning, son of Cooper and nephew of Peyton and Eli, is a top passer in the class of 2023, and the Blue Devils are in the mix with his recruitment.

ShawnKrest

Transfer Andrew Nembhard Chooses Gonzaga Over Duke

Former Florida point guard Andrew Nembhard will finish his college career at Gonzaga, picking the Zags over Duke. Nembhard has to sit out a year and has two years of eligibility remaining.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Top 2021 NFL Draft Prospects No. 10 through 6

Duke was shut out of the 2020 NFL Draft but could have multiple picks next season for just the third time since 1990. Here's a look at SI's draft ratings for Duke's roster, Numbers 10 through 6

ShawnKrest

Duke's Top Five 2021 NFL Draft Prospects

Defense leads the way for Duke's NFL hopes as the top five 2021 Blue Devils draft prospects include two defensive linemen and a cornerback.

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson Denies Getting Illegal Benefits

A Florida appeals court ruled last week that Zion Williamson didn't have to answer charges he received illegal benefits at Duke. He did anyway, filing a motion calling the charges "baseless" and denying them.

ShawnKrest

Half of Duke Basketball Team Makes ACC Honor Roll

Seven of the 14 players on Duke's men's basketball team made ACC Honor Roll, including the entire senior class. Every Duke athletic team had at least half of its members honored.

ShawnKrest

Duke Football Has 67 ACC Honor Roll Players

Duke had 67 football players make the ACC Honor Roll, which ranked third among the 14 teams in the league. The group has combined for 118 honor roll berths over their careers.

ShawnKrest

Duke Sets ACC Record With 572 Honor Roll Athletes

Duke Athletics continued its dominance of the ACC Honor roll, setting a league record with 572 athletes earning the academic honor this year. It's the 32nd time in 33 years Duke has led the league.

ShawnKrest