Three-Star Tackle Ryan Lange Picks Up Duke Offer

Duke continues to look to add to its offensive line of the future. The Blue Devils reached out with a scholarship offer to Pittsburg, California tackle Ryan Lange. The three-star class of 2021 prospect is 6-foot-6, 330 pounds and manned left tackle, among other spots on the Pittsburg High line. He’s rated No. 1,311 in the class by 247Sports, who also has him as the No. 112 tackle and No. 105 prospect in California.

Lange announced the news of his offer on his Twitter account.

He has more than a dozen offers, including Pac-12 schools Arizona State, Arizona, Cal, USC and Washington State.

Prior to Duke’s offer, Lange was leaning toward the West Coast, telling 247Sports his top five were USC, Arizona, Cal, San Diego State and Fresno State.

Lange’s process of sorting through his college options has been slowed by the fact that he hasn’t been able to take any in-person visits, with the pandemic shutting down campuses.

Lange spoke to Recruiting News Guru, and his priorities in choosing a college seem to indicate that Duke may have a chance of luring him east.

“The main three things that I look at 1) how well do I see myself fitting in at that school, 2) my relationship with my position coach, and 3) their academic program; I want to be an orthopedic doctor. Is the program right with me matching my skills – I will take everything into account to weigh the possibilities for myself,” he said.

Duke currently has two offensive line commits—both tackles—in its 2021 class.