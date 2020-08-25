SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

Trent Davis Commits to Duke

ShawnKrest

Duke was the first Power Five school to offer 2021 running back Trent Davis and never looked back.

The Blue Devils got a commitment from the All-County first teamer and Class 5A ASWA All-State ball carrier from Attalla, Alabama’s Etowah High. Davis chose Duke over offers from Army, Austin Peay, Georgia State and South Alabama, among others.

Davis made the announcement at his high school stadium, while his mother live streamed it on Facebook. Davis said “Once a Blue Devil, always a Blue Devil.”

The 5-foot-11, 170-pounder flew beneath the radar for many major college coaches, as well as the usual suspects at recruiting services. Most major outlets didn’t have him rated at all until after Duke extended an offer.

But coach David Cutcliffe, who prides himself on finding “diamonds in the rough” on the recruiting trail, often said in his early days of rebuilding the Blue Devils program that he ignored recruiting ratings to find “three stars that play like five stars.”

Now Cutcliffe can get the more heralded prospects to take his calls, but he still has an eye for talent others may miss, and Davis, who rushed for 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns last year, adding another 400 yards and five scores receiving, seems to fit the bill.

Duke extended an offer last month.

“I’m glad they pulled the trigger early,” Davis told local paper the Gadsden Times. “It shows that they believe in me and they like me for who I am. It definitely excites me and I’m glad they did it.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke to Open Season With No Fans in Attendance

Duke announced that its athletic teams would start the fall seasons with no fans in attendance for home games. Only essential game management personnel and broadcast media will be allowed.

ShawnKrest

by

Thesloth

Duke CB Josh Blackwell: Keep Applying Pressure

Duke cornerback Josh Blackwell is excited about the secondary's new position coach and think the defense needs to just keep the pressure up and avoid letdowns heading into the season

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe Impressed With Duke's Offense

Duke coach David Cutcliffe is calling the plays for the offense his season, and that's given him a closer look at that side of the ball. He breaks down each position group prior to Saturday's first scrimmage.

ShawnKrest

Duke NBA Playoffs Update: End of the Road For Lance Thomas

Jayson Tatum passed several luminaries, including Christian Laettner, Grant Hill and Art Heyman on the Duke Playoffs list, while it was the end of the road in Lance Thomas's first trip to the postseason

ShawnKrest

Duke's Wendell Moore Jr. on the NABC Committee's First Meetings

Duke sophomore Wendell Moore Jr. was chosen for the first-ever NABC Players Advisory Council, and he says the group has gotten right to work, meeting twice already in just over a week

ShawnKrest

Duke CB Josh Blackwell: We're Confident Against Anybody We Play

Duke returns two starting cornerbacks in Josh Blackwell and Leonard Johnson and also returns Mark Gilbert, back after battling injuries for two years. Needless to say, they are a confident group

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe on Chase Brice: He Has Great Arm Talent

Duke coach David Cutcliffe says Chase Brice still has work to do learning the offense, but he's impressed with what he's seen from the Clemson transfer: "He has great arm talent. He's a natural thrower"

ShawnKrest

Duke's Casey Holman: Deon Jackson Ran Through People Today

Duke's running game had a strong day in the team's first scrimmage. Casey Holman was one of the linemen clearing the way for running back Deon Jackson and talks about the performance

ShawnKrest

Michael Carter II on Duke's Scrimmage: Good to Be Live and All Out

Michael Carter II and the rest of the Duke defense were ready for the team's first scrimmage on Saturday. "It was good to be live and all out," he said.

ShawnKrest

Chase Brice, Deon Jackson Star in Duke's First Scrimmage

Chase Brice threw for 151 yards, including a 53-yard touchdown to Eli Pancol, while Deon Jackson rushed for two scores in Duke's first scrimmage of the preseason.

ShawnKrest