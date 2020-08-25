Trent Davis Commits to Duke

Duke was the first Power Five school to offer 2021 running back Trent Davis and never looked back.

The Blue Devils got a commitment from the All-County first teamer and Class 5A ASWA All-State ball carrier from Attalla, Alabama’s Etowah High. Davis chose Duke over offers from Army, Austin Peay, Georgia State and South Alabama, among others.

Davis made the announcement at his high school stadium, while his mother live streamed it on Facebook. Davis said “Once a Blue Devil, always a Blue Devil.”

The 5-foot-11, 170-pounder flew beneath the radar for many major college coaches, as well as the usual suspects at recruiting services. Most major outlets didn’t have him rated at all until after Duke extended an offer.

But coach David Cutcliffe, who prides himself on finding “diamonds in the rough” on the recruiting trail, often said in his early days of rebuilding the Blue Devils program that he ignored recruiting ratings to find “three stars that play like five stars.”

Now Cutcliffe can get the more heralded prospects to take his calls, but he still has an eye for talent others may miss, and Davis, who rushed for 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns last year, adding another 400 yards and five scores receiving, seems to fit the bill.

Duke extended an offer last month.

“I’m glad they pulled the trigger early,” Davis told local paper the Gadsden Times. “It shows that they believe in me and they like me for who I am. It definitely excites me and I’m glad they did it.”