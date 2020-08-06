BlueDevilCountry
Victor Dimukeje, Chris Rumph II Ranked Among Four Most-Explosive Edge Rushers

ShawnKrest

Two Duke defensive linemen are among the four most explosive pass rushers in the country.

The website Pro Football Network ranked the edge rushers likely to be drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft based on who has the best first step.

Penn State’s Jayson Oweh and Pitt’s Patrick Jones were the first two listed, then Duke took over the list for the next two spots.

Victor Dimukeje was the next edge rusher listed. Of the rising senior, Pro Football Network said, “The lesser-known of the edge-rushing duo at Duke, Dimukeje is one of the more slept on edge prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft for little to no reason. With a thick and stout build, Dimukeje is a firecracker off the snap. With excellent burst and a relentless motor that has no limits, Dimukeje is a very dangerous pass rusher to face for any offensive tackle simply because of how easily he messes up pass set angles for an offensive lineman.”

The site also praised Dimukeje’s fire, his “sneaky versatility” and his high-end explosiveness.

Next up was Chris Rumph II, generally considered the top NFL prospect on Duke’s 2020 roster.

Pro Football Network’s commentary on Rumph said, “He is garnering some first-round hype, partially because he is a technician, but also because his athleticism is eye-popping. The first step explosiveness that Rumph showcases it what raises his ceiling from good, technically proficient starter to a disruptive, potential first-round draft pick. It is also his athleticism that allows him to be deployed as a defensive chess piece and matchup problem.”

The network praised Rumph’s “elite explosiveness and terrific hand usage.”

Duke Receives One Vote in Preseason Poll

The preseason college football coaches poll was released on Thursday, and Duke received one vote, the first time the Blue Devils have had someone write their name on a ballot since last year's preseason poll. Duke will play three preseason top 25 teams this year.

ShawnKrest

Career Night for Grayson Allen Leads NBA Blue Devils

Grayson Allen hit a career-high six three-pointers in eight attempts and scored a season-high 20 points, but fellow Duke alum Quin Snyder got the last laugh as his Jazz beat Allen's Grizzlies. Quinn Cook scored his first NBA Bubble points in Wednesday action

ShawnKrest

Duke Finds Out Its Non-Conference Foe, Schedule Dates

Duke will end its regular season with a home game against Florida State on Dec. 5, its latest regular season game since 1930. The Blue Devils also learned its non-conference opponent and the dates of its 11 games.

ShawnKrest

Chris Rumph Leads Duke's Top NFL Draft Prospects

Sports Illustrated's Draft Scout broke down the top 10 NFL Draft prospects on Duke's roster and gave a scouting report on edge rusher Chris Rumph II, who is likely to be the first Blue Devil selected.

ShawnKrest

Jayson Tatum, Gary Trent Lead Duke's NBA Players in Tuesday Bubble Action

Jayson Tatum scored 23 points for the Boston Celtics and Gary Trent Jr. had 16 for the Portland Trail Blazers to lead a half dozen former Duke players in Tuesday Bubble action in the NBA

ShawnKrest

Duke's Ben Wyatt Named to Watch List for Mannelly Award

Duke long snapper Ben Wyatt was named to the watch list for the Patrick Mannelly Award. Named for a former Blue Devil and NFL veteran, the award goes to the nation's top snapper.

ShawnKrest

JJ Redick Discusses Zion Williamson's Reduced Minutes

Zion Williamson has been the center of attention in the NBA Bubble. Teammate and fellow former Duke star JJ Redick discussed the rookie, agreeing that he's the reason the NBA put the Pelicans in the Bubble and talking about Williamson's reduced minutes in the first two games.

ShawnKrest

Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson Lead Seven NBA Blue Devils on Monday

Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and JJ Redick scored half of New Orleans' points as the Pelicans posted their first win in the NBA Bubble over a red-hot Grayson Allen. Here's a look at the NBA Blue Devils in action on Monday.

ShawnKrest

Duke Makes Top Six for 2021 Defensive Lineman Devin Lee

Georgia three-star defensive lineman Devin Lee announced his top six and Duke is one of just two teams to make the cut who also were in Lee's top eight. Here's how the 2021 pass rusher is leaning.

ShawnKrest

Duke Recruit Brendon Barrow Ranked 8th Best 2021 RB by SI All-American

Duke is looking for a 2021 running back, and Brendon Barrow of Clearwater's Academy International picked up an offer over the weekend. Barrow is ranked No. 8 in SIAA's top 10 running backs in the class.

ShawnKrest