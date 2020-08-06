Victor Dimukeje, Chris Rumph II Ranked Among Four Most-Explosive Edge Rushers

Two Duke defensive linemen are among the four most explosive pass rushers in the country.

The website Pro Football Network ranked the edge rushers likely to be drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft based on who has the best first step.

Penn State’s Jayson Oweh and Pitt’s Patrick Jones were the first two listed, then Duke took over the list for the next two spots.

Victor Dimukeje was the next edge rusher listed. Of the rising senior, Pro Football Network said, “The lesser-known of the edge-rushing duo at Duke, Dimukeje is one of the more slept on edge prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft for little to no reason. With a thick and stout build, Dimukeje is a firecracker off the snap. With excellent burst and a relentless motor that has no limits, Dimukeje is a very dangerous pass rusher to face for any offensive tackle simply because of how easily he messes up pass set angles for an offensive lineman.”

The site also praised Dimukeje’s fire, his “sneaky versatility” and his high-end explosiveness.

Next up was Chris Rumph II, generally considered the top NFL prospect on Duke’s 2020 roster.

Pro Football Network’s commentary on Rumph said, “He is garnering some first-round hype, partially because he is a technician, but also because his athleticism is eye-popping. The first step explosiveness that Rumph showcases it what raises his ceiling from good, technically proficient starter to a disruptive, potential first-round draft pick. It is also his athleticism that allows him to be deployed as a defensive chess piece and matchup problem.”

The network praised Rumph’s “elite explosiveness and terrific hand usage.”