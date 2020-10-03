Virginia Tech at Duke: Gameday Open Thread

Duke returns to Wallace Wade Stadium at 4:00 on Saturday, looking to get its first win of the season against Virginia Tech.

The Blue Devils have dropped games at Notre Dame and Virginia, sandwiched around a home loss to Boston College to start the season 0-3.

The offense has struggled to finish drives this year, often settling for field goals after reaching the red zone. In the last two games, the Blue Devils have been plagued by turnovers, including seven last week in Virginia.

Chase Brice has six interceptions on the year, but according to the game week depth chart, he will remain the starter for the Hokies game. Gunnar Holmberg fumbled late in the Virginia game, and Chris Katrenick was tackled for a sack or loss on three straight plays to lose the ball on downs, so the other quarterbacks also had a rough outing. A key storyline will be to monitor Brice’s leash. If he struggles early, will David Cutcliffe give one of the backups an extended look before the game is out of reach?

The Hokies have plenty of storylines on their own side. After having a game postponed due to a COVID outbreak, Virginia Tech had 23 players and two assistants quarantined for last week’s win over NC State. It was still up in the air how many of those players would return for the trip to Duke.

A third storyline will swirl around the empty stadium on Duke’s campus. The state of North Carolina is allowing teams to let in fans up to seven percent of stadium capacity starting this week, but Duke chose not to take advantage and will leave Wallace Wade Stadium closed to all but essential gameday and broadcast personnel. Family members of players, as well as some players themselves, took to Twitter to protest the decision near the end of the week.