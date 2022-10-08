The streak-snapping Duke football squad hopes to beat Georgia Tech (2-3, 1-1 ACC) for the first time in three years when the Coastal Division-leading Blue Devils (4-1, 1-0 ACC) face the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta.

RELATED: Duke tied with UNC atop ACC Coastal Division

After snapping its 13-game conference losing streak last week in Durham, Duke looks to start 2-0 in ACC play for the first time since 2015 and 5-1 overall for the first time since 2018. Interestingly, the 2018 Blue Devils won at Georgia Tech to reach that mark.

Date: Saturday

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: RSN (Bally Sports South in North Carolina)

At the time of this article's publishing, SI Sportsbook lists the Blue Devils as three-point favorites against the Yellow Jackets — the same line Duke saw last week. And the over/under total sits at 54.5 points.

Last week, just five days after the school fired head coach Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech rallied behind interim head coach Brent Key and upset then-ranked Pitt on the road, 26-21. Still, the Yellow Jackets' opponents, including two top-10 teams in Clemson and Ole Miss, have combined to outscore them 148-81.

Meanwhile, the Blue Devils have outscored their opponents 175-95, albeit against considerably less stiff competition overall. And Duke's 22 touchdowns this season — Georgia Tech has only nine — mark the most by the program through five games since 2013.

Yes, Duke has a far more balanced offense than Georgia Tech.

Furthermore, the Blue Devils' eight recovered fumbles thus far put them in a tie with LSU's total for the most among FBS schools. Considering the Yellow Jackets rely heavily on their rushing attack, the Blue Devils should have plenty of opportunities to force more fumbles and continue their winning ways.

RELATED: Duke defensive back 'willing to come off bench' in basketball

Finally, it's worth noting that Georgia Tech's surprising win after parting ways with its head coach mirrored the efforts of other programs in a similar situation over the years. History says that newfound energy usually dies down over the next few weeks.

As for Duke's newfound energy under first-year head coach Mike Elko, it feels more legit.

PREDICTION: Duke 31, Georgia Tech 14

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke football content.