SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

What Went Wrong in Duke's Loss to Virginia

ShawnKrest

Duke coach David Cutcliffe gave his initial reaction to what happened in the 38-20 loss to Virginia immediately after the game in Charlottesville.

“Certainly, I take responsibility for what we see done out there on that field,” he said. “I do have concerns. In all three of our games, we have not played well late. I do have concerns there. It looks like there’s some fatigue. We’re trying to play catch-up in the conditioning mode, so I am concerned. A bigger concern is taking care of the football on offense. We have 12 turnovers now in two games, which gives you no chance to win.”

Cutcliffe also pointed out the positives in the game.

“We had our moments,” he said. “We took a lead in the second half after being down at halftime and couldn’t finish the work. We’ve got to evaluate the kicking game. We’ve got to evaluate the defense, and without question, we’ve got to evaluate what we’re doing on offense, how we’re doing it and what’s happening there. We’ve had very little practice time. This is our third opener. You weren’t sure what you were going to get offensively from Virginia or defensively. Defensively, they’re a very complex pressure team. We didn’t handle it very well. We’re not going to run from the hard work. I believe in this staff. I believe in this team, without question. We’re going to attack this week and prepare ourselves to play a game. We’ve only played three games. We’ve got a lot of football in front of us.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Change at Duke Quarterback? David Cutcliffe Addresses the Position

Chase Brice has seven turnovers in two games. David Cutcliffe wasn't ready to announce a change immediately after the game, but he was concerned with Duke's ball security

ShawnKrest

by

trueblue3244

UVA Continues Mastery of Duke

Duke turned it over seven times as it lost to Virginia for the sixth straight year to fall to 0-3 on a season that couldn't have started much worse for the Blue Devils

ShawnKrest

by

trueblue3244

Duke at Virginia: Gameday Open Thread

Duke heads to Virginia looking for its first win of the season after two losses. We'll have analysis and observations all afternoon long from a mostly empty Scott Stadium in Charlottesville.

ShawnKrest

DT Ben Frye: Duke Defense Is Young But Impressive Up the Middle

Duke is young on defense, particularly in the middle, but DT Ben Frye has been impressed with the freshmen tackles and sophomore linebackers so far.

ShawnKrest

Duke Needs to Avoid Turnovers Against Virginia

Duke lost at Virginia 48-14 last year. As the Blue Devils head back to UVA on Saturday, David Cutcliffe says that Duke needs to avoid turnovers. "Last year, we wrapped up gifts and gave it to them"

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe: Duke Has Left Eight Touchdowns on the Field This Year

Duke has made little mistakes, due to not being game ready. David Cutcliffe explains what that means and said its cost the team eight touchdowns in two games

ShawnKrest

Could Duke Coach David Cutcliffe Be Fired?

David Cutcliffe has rebuilt Duke's program from worst in the nation to a perennial bowl contender. That should earn him some leeway in a rough season or two, but according to an online bookmaker, he's seventh most likely to be the first ACC coach fired this year

ShawnKrest

by

trueblue3244

Duke's Rakavius Chambers Named to Good Works Team

Duke offensive lineman Rakavius Chambers was named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, becoming the twelfth Blue Devil to win the honor in the last 10 years

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe Says Duke Has Never Run From Challenges

Duke is 0-2, but David Cutcliffe thinks the team can improve. "We haven't run away from issues since we've been here and we're not running away from this one"

ShawnKrest

A Box Score From Duke's First Scrimmage Video

Joey Baker led all scorers and Jordan Goldwire dished out an assist every 41 seconds. We put together a box score from the highlights of Duke's first 5-on-5 scrimmage.

ShawnKrest