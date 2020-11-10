SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

What Went Wrong With Duke's Pass Rush Against UNC?

ShawnKrest

Duke entered the game against UNC with the nation’s top two pass rushers. Chris Rumph II and Victor Dimukeje were tied for the country’s lead with 7.5 sacks.

Both were shut out against the Tar Heels, however, and Duke’s entire pass rush managed just one sack in the game as North Carolina rolled to a 56-24 win over the Blue Devils.

“Give credit to North Carolina,” Rumph said. “They came out in the first half, threw a couple punches, made some big plays and we dug ourselves into a hole. They have a good quarterback, two good running backs, a solid offensive line. They have a balanced attack. We’ve just got to give them credit for what they did.”

And what did North Carolina do to shut down Rumph and Dimukeje?

“We knew coming into the game they were going to try to limit the pass rush,” Rumph said. “They kept the tight end in a couple times. They did a couple max protection, ran play action most of the game. The main thing we have to do is play a little bit faster, just make plays. You’ve just got to give them credit for coming up with the game plan.”

Rumph pointed out that it was a game of inches, and often the two standout ends were just missing on adding to their sack totals.

“We were around the quarterback,” he said. “We made him uncomfortable a couple times back there. We’ve got to finish I missed a couple sacks. A couple other guys missed a couple. The main things—play action, keeping a tight end in—they did a good job protecting. They had a good game plan to try to slow us down. They executed. We’ve got to go back to the drawing board, take this bye week and get back to attacking the passer.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke to Start Season Ranked No. 9

For the 13th straight year, Duke will open the season in the AP top 10. The Blue Devils are No. 9 in this year's preseason poll. The last time they started a season ranked that low was 2009-10, when they went on to win the national title

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe: Duke Has "Hit Bottom"

David Cutcliffe didn't pull any punches after the blowout loss to North Carolina, saying "it's a very difficult time in the program." He said he was aware of "personnel issues" that need to be addressed and implied that the team has "hit bottom"

ShawnKrest

Duke Suffers Blowout Loss in Rivalry Game

Duke was unable to stop UNC's offense, which scored on its first seven possessions of the game. The Blue Devils struggled with pass protection, made penalties and suffered turnovers, all of which led to a blowout loss to the Tar Heels

ShawnKrest

Duke vs. North Carolina: Gameday Open Thread

Duke and North Carolina meet in their annual Battle of the Blues for the Victory Bell. We'll have updates, observations and analysis all game long as the Blue Devils and Tar Heels clash

ShawnKrest

Duke's Michael Carter II: Key Players on UNC's Offense

North Carolina's offense is loaded with playmakers at the skill positions. It all starts with quarterback Sam Howell, who is dangerous passing and running. Duke safety Michael Carter II breaks down the key players

ShawnKrest

Duke Holds First Scrimmage of Year

Duke held a closed scrimmage in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Friday night. Jeremy Roach and Patrick Tapé were among the top performers as the team took the floor on its home court for the first time

ShawnKrest

Duke's Michael Carter on UNC, Sam Howell, Victory Bell

Duke safety Michael Carter said the way last year's game against UNC ended "added fuel" to the rivalry game. This year, Carter and the Blue Devils will need to keep UNC quarterback Sam Howell under wraps

ShawnKrest

Mark Williams Named to Kareem Abdul Jabbar Award Watch List

Duke freshman Mark Williams was named to the watch list for the Kareem Abdul Jabbar Center of the Year Award, giving the Blue Devils a total of five watch-listed players in the Naismith Starting Five

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe: Duke-UNC is a "Grocery Store Rivalry"

UNC has struggled against the run, but Duke's David Cutcliffe doesn't think it's something the Tar Heel defense has done wrong. Cutcliffe also discussed the game, which he called a "grocery store rivalry"

ShawnKrest

Duke's Rakavius Chambers: The Victory Bell Belongs In Durham

North Carolina beat Duke on an interception in the end zone with seconds left. Blue Devils lineman Rakavius Chambers remembers the feeling of that loss and says, "The bell belongs in Durham. The bell belongs at Duke University."

ShawnKrest