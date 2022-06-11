The road-warrior Golden State Warriors defeated 24-year-old Duke basketball alum Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics on Friday night, 107-97, marking their NBA-record 27th consecutive playoff series with at least one road win.

And the Game 4 result, tying the series at 2-2 and reestablishing the Warriors' confidence and homecourt advantage, is the 19th NBA Finals victory by three-time champion teammates Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

That matches San Antonio Spurs greats Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, and Tony Parker for the most by any trio in the past 50 years.

In other words, Tatum and Boston — in the players' first Finals appearance — aren't the only ones in recent years to fall short of Curry & Co. brilliance.

Elite veteran outshines Duke basketball's Finals newbie

The 34-year-old Steph Curry finished with a game-high 43 points, plus 10 rebounds and four assists while shooting 7-for-14 from downtown. He was clutch, accounting for 10 of the game's last 15 points in the final four minutes of action.

As for Jayson Tatum, who has yet to put together a 30-point night in his first trip to the NBA Finals, he tallied a respectable 23 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, three blocks, and one steal in 43 minutes on the floor.

However, the former one-and-done Blue Devil (2016-17) had six turnovers to his name and a subpar 8-for-23 shooting night. Moreover, we must point out that Tatum's only points in the fourth quarter came via a three with 10:46 to play.

Game 5 is on Golden State's home floor at 9 p.m. ET Monday (ABC).

