After three years in the NBA spent with the upstart New Orleans Pelicans, Duke basketball product Zion Williamson could become a restricted free agent. However, the endorsement-friendly showman recently reconfirmed that he plans to remain in Louisiana.

And during an appearance last week on The Ryen Russillo Podcast, Pelicans vice president of operations David Griffin explained his clear mindset about Williamson's seemingly sure-thing upcoming rookie max extension with the franchise:

"I think it's not a big decision. It's a pretty easy decision. The kid is historically good when he plays — two different ways. He played a season being historically good as a back-to-the-basket big, and he played a season being historically good as 'Point Zion'...This is a max player. That's easy."

Griffin then summed it up another way:

"We're all the way in with him, and I think we always have been."

The max extension would be for five years, guaranteeing Williamson more than $180 million in that span.

A Duke basketball duo eyeing big steps in the Big Easy

Zion Williamson did not see any action last season as he dealt with one setback after another in his rehab from last summer's fractured fifth metatarsal bone in his right foot.

But in late May, the Pelicans cleared Williamson to participate in all basketball activities without restriction.

The 6-foot-6, 285-pound forward proved his value as an NBA sophomore on his way to earning his first All-Star nod. He started all 61 games he played for the 2020-21 Pelicans, averaging 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 61.1 percent from the field.

Williamson, who went No. 1 overall at the 2019 NBA Draft after snagging the Naismith Trophy as a one-and-done Duke sensation, should again star alongside another former Blue Devil in Brandon Ingram. Barring a dramatic turn of events, Williamson and Ingram will earn more than $30 million each with New Orleans next season.

They'll look to build on the Pelicans' inspiring wins in the 2022 Play-In Tournament and the two victories in their first-round NBA Playoffs matchup against the Western Conference No. 1 seed Phoenix Suns.

