An overweight Zion Williamson may equal a poorer Zion Williamson. In essence, that is what the former Duke basketball one-and-done and No. 1 overall draft pick, now entering his fourth year as a pro, agreed to in his recent five-year contract extension with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Yes, Christian Clark of The Times-Picayune reported on Thursday that Williamson's weight and body fat percentage play a role in the size of his future paychecks:

"According to league sources, Williamson's contract stipulates that he will have weigh-ins periodically throughout the entirety of his new deal. The sum of his weight and body fat percentage must be below 295. If it is not, the amount of guaranteed money in Williamson's contract can be reduced."

The Pelicans have listed him at 284 pounds on every roster since his arrival.

On his 22nd birthday earlier this month, Williamson inked the extension worth a guaranteed $193 million over the five years to follow next season. As Clark noted, the 6-foot-6 power forward could earn up to $231 million in that span should he make an All-NBA team, win MVP, or become Defensive Player of the Year next season.

Are the Duke basketball alum's weight and injury issues in the past?

According to Clark, Williamson weighed "well above 300 pounds" in September, a few months after fracturing a bone in his right foot. He then sat out of action throughout the 2021-22 season.

And in preseason play before his rookie campaign began, Williamson suffered a knee injury that resulted in him missing 44 games that season.

That said, by all accounts, Williamson is currently in tip-top shape as he looks to help the New Orleans Pelicans — alongside another Duke basketball product in Brandon Ingram — build on their surprising playoff appearance from last season.

With that in mind, folks shouldn't overlook the numbers Zion Williamson put up when he was healthy as a second-year NBA phenom: 27.0 points and 7.2 rebounds per game while shooting 61.1 percent from the field and earning an All-Star nod.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.