Duke basketball alum Daniel Ewing is well-traveled in the hoops world. Altogether, his expansive list of past experiences should translate into a successful next step as a scout for the Los Angeles Lakers. The 39-year-old confirmed his new job via a tweet on Friday, calling it "officially official."

At Willrowridge High School in Houston, Ewing starred alongside eventual Texas point guard and 2003 Naismith Player of the Year TJ Ford. He committed to Duke before his senior year and arrived in Durham after becoming a 2001 McDonald's All-American.

In his last two years as a four-year Blue Devil, including a Final Four trip as a junior in 2004, the 6-foot-3 wing was a full-time starter alongside JJ Redick. He averaged 15.3 points per game as a senior and left Durham holding a degree from Duke.

After going No. 32 overall at the 2005 NBA Draft, Daniel Ewing spent two seasons averaging double-digit minutes as part of the Los Angeles Clippers' regular rotation.

And the rest of Ewing's résumé reads like a ready-made NBA scout, particularly if the Lakers plan to use him as a peruser of overseas talent.

Ewing played professionally in Russia, Poland, Ukraine, Turkey, France, Lithuania, Israel, Lithuania again, Argentina, and finally, Romania in 2019. Then he lived back in Houston and spent time as a commentator while serving as a coach/mentor for the TJ Ford Basketball Program.

Across the past 10 months, Daniel Ewing participated in the NBA Assistant Coaches Program.

Yes, it appears the Duke basketball product is well-prepared to be a valuable member of the Los Angeles Lakers staff.

