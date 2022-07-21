Skip to main content
Nine recent Duke basketball early departees lacking NBA contract

Duke basketball big man Jahlil Okafor (USA TODAY Sports)

Nine recent Duke basketball early departees lacking NBA contract

Maybe not every talented Blue Devil should leave early.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

In 2020, the Duke basketball program set an ACC record with 26 former players on opening-day NBA rosters. With 25 under contract right now, the program is flirting with that record for next season.

In other words, NBA Blue Devils will once again account for roughly five percent of everyone in the league.

Sure, that's impressive.

But that number might be significantly greater if some of the names below had stayed in Durham a year or two longer to further hone their skills before entering the professional ranks.

Notable Duke basketball products without an NBA home

Yes, some of these guys probably made the right decision to bolt from the Blue Devils at the time. Several seemed to have nothing else left to prove as a collegian.

Furthermore, it's worth noting that a few might latch on with an NBA franchise before the season begins in mid-October.

For now, though, these nine, who left Duke with eligibility remaining, do not appear to be part of any team's 2022-23 equation:

Jabari Parker: Played for Duke in 2013-14; left three years of eligibility on the table; last played for the Boston Celtics in 2021-22.

Rodney Hood: Played for Duke in 2013-14; left two years of eligibility on the table; last played for the Los Angeles Clippers in 2021-22.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jahlil Okafor: Played for Duke in 2014-15; left three years of eligibility on the table; last played for the Detroit Pistons in 2020-21.

Harry Giles: Played for Duke in 2016-17; left three years of eligibility on the table; last played for the Portland Trail Blazers in 2020-21.

Frank Jackson: Played for Duke in 2016-17; left three years of eligibility on the table; last played for the Detroit Pistons in 2021-22.

Trevon Duval: Played for Duke in 2017-18; left three years of eligibility on the table; last played for the Milwaukee Bucks in 2018-19.

Marques Bolden: Played for Duke in 2016-17, 2017-18, and 2018-19; left one year of eligibility on the table; last played for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2020-21.

Cassius Stanley: Played for Duke in 2020-21; left four years of eligibility on the table (due to the free year of eligibility to anyone who played in that COVID-depleted season); last played for the Detroit Pistons in 2021-22.

Matthew Hurt: Played for Duke in 2019-20 and 2020-21; left three years of eligibility on the table; has never played in an NBA game.

What's the lesson here? Well, when in doubt, consider staying at Duke.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.

Duke basketball
Recruiting

Will Cameron Boozer even play college ball?

By Matt Giles21 hours ago
Duke basketball
Basketball

Blue Devils still waiting on one player to arrive

By Matt Giles22 hours ago
Duke basketball
Recruiting

Jaw-dropping prep models game after two Blue Devils

By Matt GilesJul 19, 2022 2:55 PM EDT
Duke basketball
Recruiting

Top 10 recruit hearing from Duke and Kentucky

By Matt GilesJul 18, 2022 2:43 PM EDT
Duke football
Football

No pressure: Duke receives one dismal projected ranking

By Matt GilesJul 17, 2022 9:09 AM EDT
Duke basketball
Basketball

Former Duke guard Andre Dawkins becomes head coach

By Matt GilesJul 16, 2022 6:31 PM EDT
Duke basketball
Recruiting

Five-star center reveals 'dream school'

By Matt GilesJul 15, 2022 4:31 PM EDT
Duke basketball
NBA Blue Devils

Timberwolves now boast two Dean Dome deflators

By Matt GilesJul 15, 2022 3:00 PM EDT