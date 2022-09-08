Although many believe the 2023 Duke basketball recruiting efforts are in the books following Wednesday's commitment from Worcester Academy (Mass.) five-star power forward TJ Power, one recruit in the class continues to mention the Blue Devils. That recruit is Jesuit High School (Calif.) five-star small forward Andrej Stojakovic.

On Thursday, SI.com's Jason Jordan published a profile piece on Stojakovic, who ranks No. 21 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite and is the son of former three-time NBA All-Star Peja Stojakovic. During their chat, the 6-foot-6, 185-pound sharpshooter noted that he might visit the Blue Devils:

"I'm in the process of possibly coming up with a date for Duke and Virginia. I'm still trying to decide what school, Virginia or Duke, is expressing interest the most. If the time is right and the connection is strong between us, I'll take the visits. I just have to see where it feels right."

In late July, Stojakovic named six finalists in his recruitment: Duke, Oregon, Stanford, Texas, UCLA, and Virginia. As Jordan reported, the 18-year-old has already visited Stanford and perceived frontrunner UCLA, and he's scheduled a visit to Texas to start on Friday and one to Oregon a week later.

Stojakovic plans to announce the winner in mid-October.

Meanwhile, Duke's top-ranked 2023 haul has already set a program record with five composite five-star commits: TJ Power plus point guard Caleb Foster, shooting guard Jared McCain, small forward Mackenzie Mgbako, and power forward Sean Stewart.

If the Blue Devils somehow manage to convince Stojakovic to join the stacked bunch, they would tie Kentucky's 2017 class with a record six five-star prizes.

While that's highly unlikely, it's worth pointing out that all but a couple of targets that first-year head coach Jon Scheyer has hosted for an official visit ended up joining "The Brotherhood."

With that in mind, should Andrej Stojakovic check out the Duke basketball program in person, the stats say Jon Scheyer & Co. may have at least a fighting chance.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.