One blueblood, Kansas, has already officially entered the fray for Newcastle (Okla.) shooting guard Carlsheon Young by extending an early offer. And it sounds like the 6-foot-5, 185-pound four-star sophomore is hoping to draw attention from a few more, including the Duke basketball program.

Young, a high-flying talent who ranks No. 57 on the 2025 Rivals150 and holds a total of five offers, recently spoke to Rivals' Travis Graf about the status of his recruitment and listed Duke, UNC, and Kentucky as the three schools he wants to visit.

However, he said Oklahoma State, the first program to offer him a scholarship, was his "dream school" as a kid.

Earlier this month, SBLive's Nate Akers provided the following summary of Carlsheon Young's leap onto the national scene:

"Young is another national-level talent in the Class of 2025 in Oklahoma, which is absolutely loaded. Last season, the 6-foot-5 guard was an integral piece to a deep Putnam City West team as just a freshman. Now, competing in Class 4A, Young has taken the role of primary scorer for Newcastle as he can showcase his skills night in and night out. He's a different level of talent for the Racers."

The Duke basketball staff has handed out only three 2025 offers. Thus far, none of the targets have committed to the Blue Devils.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.