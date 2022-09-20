IMG Academy (Fla.) small forward Bryson Tucker chose not to play on the AAU circuit this year. Perhaps that explains the Duke basketball recruiting target's recent drop outside the top five to No. 7 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and the relatively sparse intel on his recruitment over the summer.

Rivals' Rob Cassidy implied as much in his brief analysis of Tucker this week:

"Bryson Tucker doesn't play AAU, so opportunities to watch him live were a bit rare this summer. That said, he never disappoints when he takes the floor and looks every bit a future pro. He's one of the most skilled wings in the class and has the size and shooting ability to be a one-and-done prospect if he continues to develop...Duke, Maryland, Georgetown, and Iowa are among those involved."

Furthermore, it's worth noting that the 6-foot-8, 180-pound five-star is young for his grade. He doesn't turn 17 until next July, meaning he won't be 18 until a few months after he graduates high school.

With that in mind, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Tucker fill out his long, slender frame as a high school junior.

Regardless of his young age or slight dip in the rankings, the Blue Devils still seem to be prioritizing Tucker, who in early March became one of the first few players in his class to receive a Duke basketball offer.

According to a tweet from Pro Insight's Andrew Slater, the staff from Durham visited IMG on Tuesday to check in with Tucker.

Until Monday, when Kansas entered the fray, Duke was the only full-fledged blueblood on his offer sheet. Meanwhile, the 247Sports Crystal Ball and Rivals FutureCast for Bryson Tucker remain devoid of predictions. And per 247Sports, he has yet to schedule any of his allotted five official visits for his junior year.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.