Cuyahoga Valley (Ohio) point guard and potential Duke basketball recruiting target Darryn Peterson is only a rising high school sophomore. Still, the 6-foot-5, 195-pound five-star, who ranks No. 4 on the 2025 ESPN 25, already boasts more than a dozen offers, mainly of the high-major variety.

Per Adam Jardy of The Columbus Dispatch, LSU, Maryland, West Virginia, Xavier, and others extended an offer to Peterson — a polished three-level scorer and potential triple-double machine — before his first year of high school.

Although no certified bluebloods have entered the fray for his beyond-his-years services, it seems only a matter of time until several do.

Kentucky has been tracking Peterson for quite some time. And according to Joe Tipton of On3, first-year Duke head coach Jon Scheyer rolled up alongside assistants Amile Jefferson and Jai Lucas to watch the phenom play for NJ Scholars Elite on Friday afternoon in Kansas City at the Nike EYBL Session 4.

Duke basketball staff appears to like what it sees

As the Ballislife Twitter account implied in teasing the brief highlight package below from Friday's action, Darryn Peterson routinely kept Blue Devil heads on a swivel:

One would think the 15-year-old is now on a shortlist of players in his class who could be the next to receive a Duke basketball offer.

Scheyer and his cohorts have extended three early 2025 offers. All three recipients project as five-star talents: power forward Cameron Boozer (No. 1 in the class, per ESPN), small forward Cooper Flagg (No. 3), and point guard Cayden Boozer (No. 24).

Blue Devil Country