Six of the past eight Duke basketball recruiting hauls, including the 2022 collection, contained four prospects holding five-star composite ratings, according to 247Sports. But no Blue Devil class in the internet age has enjoyed a fifth five-star talent (the record by any program is Kentucky's six in 2017).

However, a five-star quintet remains possible for first-year Duke head coach Jon Scheyer and his cohorts on the 2023 trail, especially in light of a few sites updating their rankings this week.

The Blue Devils currently boast the nation's top-ranked group with four commits. All four are composite five-stars: point guard Caleb Foster, shooting guard Jared McCain, small forward Mackenzie Mgbako, and power forward Sean Stewart.

And after a breakout campaign on the Nike EYBL circuit this summer, Duke's lone remaining realistic target, Worcester Academy (Mass.) power forward TJ Power, saw a significant bump in his stock. That should result in a fifth star next to his name shortly.

On Monday, Power rose 39 spots to No. 21 on the 2023 Rivals150, simultaneously earning a coveted fifth star there. Plus, he jumped 28 spots to No. 22 overall in the eyes of 247Sports. Over at On3, the 6-foot-8, 210-pound stretch four already sat in the top 25 at No. 21 in the class.

Unfortunately for Power, it looks like those who rank recruits for ESPN, where he barely cracks the top 100 at No. 99, haven't yet gotten the memo about the noticeable improvements to his game.

If Power's ranking at ESPN aligned with other sites, he'd at least be on the cusp of a five-star rating — usually reserved for those in the top 25 or so — rather than appearing at only No. 52 on the 247Sports 2023 Composite.

Power recently revealed five finalists in his recruitment: Boston College, Duke, Iowa, Virginia, and UNC. He has said he could announce his decision as early as next month.

Although ESPN's Paul Biancardi implied last week that he sees Power picking Iowa or Virginia, one might decide to question the credibility of that prediction given ESPN's unusually low ranking for the two-sport star.

Neither the 247Sports Crystal Ball nor the Rivals FutureCast projects a winner yet in the TJ Power sweepstakes.

