The Cameron Crazies helped inspire Duke basketball's come-from-behind 77-69 win at home over the Pitt Panthers on Wednesday night. And the program's famed student section even found time to chip in with Blue Devil recruiting efforts.

Combine Academy (N.C.) small forward Rakease Passmore, an energetic playmaker who sports a reported 46-inch vertical leap and ranks No. 47 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, was on an unofficial visit and sat behind the Duke basketball bench for most of the game.

During the under-four timeout in the second half, the Crazies chanted for the 6-foot-5, 180-pound four-star to join them on the other side of the court. Passmore answered the call:

He appeared to appreciate the experience of standing with the students, feeling Cameron Indoor Stadium erupt as a Duke lineup of four freshmen and one sophomore secured the victory against a Pitt bunch stocked with grad transfers.

Although Rakease Passmore is not one of the six undecided high school juniors holding an offer from first-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer, it wouldn't be a surprise if he lands one soon. The staff in Durham has kept in touch and showed up to watch him play; meanwhile, he's repeatedly referred to Duke as his "dream school."

So if Scheyer and his crew enter the Passmore sweepstakes, which already includes roughly two dozen suitors, it stands to reason that they could immediately be among the frontrunners.

For now, Paul VI Catholic (Va.) four-star small forward Darren Harris is the Blue Devils' only 2024 commit.

