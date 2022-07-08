Earlier this week, Joe Tipton of On3 reported that Compass Prep (Ariz.) small forward Mookie Cook is looking at the Duke basketball program as a potential landing spot after decommitting from Oregon last week.

Then on Thursday, Tipton noted that first-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer was sitting courtside at an EYBL event in Kansas City to watch the rising high school senior in action.

Cook is a 6-foot-7, 200-pound flashy five-star who ranks No. 5 on the 247Sports 2023 Composite. According to Tipton, a source close to the heralded talent claimed he is now considering Arizona, Duke, Gonzaga, Kentucky, G League Ignite, and Oregon in his reopened recruitment.

Despite reported interest from the Cook camp, there's been no word yet of a Duke offer in his hands.

The Duke basketball recruiting prospect's LeBron James connection

Interestingly, Mookie Cook will star as a young LeBron James in an upcoming biopic about the active NBA legend. In May, NBC announced that "Shooting Stars" premieres on Peacock in 2023.

Although Cook has the strong frame and versatile game to pull off the acting role, any further comparisons to James feel unfair at this relatively early stage in his development.

Duke's 2023 haul remains No. 1 in the country, per 247Sports, with four five-star pledges on board: point guard Caleb Foster, shooting guard Jared McCain, small forward Mackenzie Mgbako, and power forward Sean Stewart.

